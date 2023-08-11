Tyrese Gibson Shares Video of 'Heated Discussion' from His $1M Home Depot Lawsuit

The incident happened on Feb. 11 at a Home Depot in West Hills, California

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 01:55PM EDT
Tyrese Gibson
Tyrese Gibson. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Two days after launching a lawsuit against The Home Depot over alleged racial profiling, Tyrese Gibson shared footage from the incident in question.

On Wednesday, the Fast & Furious actor, 44, filed a complaint against The Home Depot, Inc. in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeking over $1 million in damages after being "subjected to outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling."

The situation happened when Gibson was shopping at a Home Depot in West Hills, California, on Feb. 11, with Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez, who "regularly provide construction services to Gibson in connection with his projects," according to the filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Gibson posted a video on Instagram Friday of the Feb. incident, which shows the actor speaking with employees inside the store, asking about their policies.

The Transformers actor also issued a new statement alongside the post, claiming there is a "joint class lawsuit [in which] they are seeking $450 million in damages."

"Craftsmen Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez are an integral part of my team and have made significant contributions to my visions for over a decade," he wrote. "Together, we ardently uphold our commitments to civil rights, promoting empathy and understanding. Standing united against ... The Home Depot, we envision a world free from discriminatory practices and consumer racial profiling."

"Just as I have done for the past 20-plus years, I pledge to continue to utilize my platform to empower the voiceless, fostering a spirit of unity and hope, while illuminating our shared path forward," he added.

Tyrese-Gibson
Tyrese Gibson. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson for The Home Depot said, "Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form." 

"We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns," the statement continued. "We will continue to do so."

Gibson's complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, claims their checkout process was unusual compared to the other "many occasions" they frequented the store over the years.

After over 40 minutes at the register, as their items were re-scanned "because of a purported glitch in the system," Gibson began to be recognized by fans inside the store, according to the complaint. The actor chose to go outside and wait in the car as Mora and Hernandez finished the transaction with his credit card so as not to cause a scene with the fans.

"The cashier acknowledged Gibson and said he understood. Gibson asked the cashier if the cashier needed anything further from him to complete the transaction. The cashier said no, and that Gibson could leave," the court documents claim.

Tyrese Gibsonarrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023
Tyrese Gibson.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, the cashier "refused to complete the purchase transaction," even after they got verification from Gibson via FaceTime, so Gibson re-entered the store, likely when the newly posted video took place.

The complaint adds, "The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating 'store policy' and demanded to see a form of identification. The manager refused to speak with Gibson in person. It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction."

The lawsuit called the situation "a clear and deplorable instance of discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling" and "based on race and origin." They said it was "humiliating and demeaning."

Related Articles
taylor zakhar perez and nicholas galitzine
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Actors Say Humor and Mints Helped Them 'Stay Fresh' During Sex Scenes (Exclusive)
Tyrese Gibsonarrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023
Tyrese Gibson Sues Home Depot for $1M Over Alleged Racial Profiling During Store Visit
Ray Liotta, Tim Burton, Michael Keaton as Batman
Ray Liotta Once Turned Down a Meeting with Tim Burton About Batman: 'I Was Stupid'
Alec Baldwin Rust set
'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Pleads Not Guilty in New Mexico Case, Trial Set for December
Attorney Roderick Edmond, from left, joined by Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Sr., Jessica Ross and attorney Cory Lynch, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Atlanta, announcing a lawsuit against a doctor and Southern Regional Medical Center, a hospital south of Atlanta where Ross went on July 9 to have her son.
Georgia Mom Claims Baby Was Decapitated During Birth, Files Lawsuit Against Hospital, Doctor
Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London, England
Jessie J's 3-Month-Old Son Is 'Singing' Along to Her Rendition of 'Oh Happy Day' in Sweet Video — Watch
Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center
Ariana Grande's Boyfriend and 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater to Star in Broadway's 'Spamalot' Revival
THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK -- "Night 2" Pictured: (l-r) Mel Gibson as Cormac, Katie McGrath as Adjudicator
Mel Gibson Joins the John Wick Universe in Action-Packed Trailer for Prequel Series 'The Continental'
Kevin Costner cuts loose at Taylor Swift's concert.
Kevin Costner Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Los Angeles: See the Photo
Ant Anstead jokes about child labor laws
Ant Anstead Shares Video of Son Helping with Bathroom Remodel: ‘What Are Child Labor Rules in California?’
Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell Vegan Fashion Week
Corey Feldman Separating from Wife Courtney Anne After 7 Years amid Her Continued 'Health Issues'
Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez
'Tormented' Megan Thee Stallion Shared Emotional Statement in Court Ahead of Tory Lanez' 10-Year Prison Sentencing
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide His Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie.
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide a Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie
'Sitting in Bars with Cake' movie still
See Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion in Emotional Trailer for 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' (Exclusive)
Mary MacCarthy Moira Southwest Airlines lawsuit
White Mom Accused of Trafficking Biracial Daughter Sues Southwest: Based on a 'Racist Assumption’
Noelle Rodriguez; Arianna Davis; Crystal Williams
Lizzo's Former Dancers Say They're Not Backing Down from Allegations: 'We Were Treated Poorly' (Exclusive)