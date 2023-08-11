Tyrese Gibson Shares Video of 'Heated Discussion' from His $1M Home Depot Lawsuit

Two days after launching a lawsuit against The Home Depot over alleged racial profiling, Tyrese Gibson shared footage from the incident in question.

On Wednesday, the Fast & Furious actor, 44, filed a complaint against The Home Depot, Inc. in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeking over $1 million in damages after being "subjected to outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling."

The situation happened when Gibson was shopping at a Home Depot in West Hills, California, on Feb. 11, with Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez, who "regularly provide construction services to Gibson in connection with his projects," according to the filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Gibson posted a video on Instagram Friday of the Feb. incident, which shows the actor speaking with employees inside the store, asking about their policies.

The Transformers actor also issued a new statement alongside the post, claiming there is a "joint class lawsuit [in which] they are seeking $450 million in damages."

"Craftsmen Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez are an integral part of my team and have made significant contributions to my visions for over a decade," he wrote. "Together, we ardently uphold our commitments to civil rights, promoting empathy and understanding. Standing united against ... The Home Depot, we envision a world free from discriminatory practices and consumer racial profiling."

"Just as I have done for the past 20-plus years, I pledge to continue to utilize my platform to empower the voiceless, fostering a spirit of unity and hope, while illuminating our shared path forward," he added.

Tyrese Gibson. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson for The Home Depot said, "Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form."



"We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns," the statement continued. "We will continue to do so."

Gibson's complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, claims their checkout process was unusual compared to the other "many occasions" they frequented the store over the years.



After over 40 minutes at the register, as their items were re-scanned "because of a purported glitch in the system," Gibson began to be recognized by fans inside the store, according to the complaint. The actor chose to go outside and wait in the car as Mora and Hernandez finished the transaction with his credit card so as not to cause a scene with the fans.

"The cashier acknowledged Gibson and said he understood. Gibson asked the cashier if the cashier needed anything further from him to complete the transaction. The cashier said no, and that Gibson could leave," the court documents claim.

Tyrese Gibson. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, the cashier "refused to complete the purchase transaction," even after they got verification from Gibson via FaceTime, so Gibson re-entered the store, likely when the newly posted video took place.

The complaint adds, "The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating 'store policy' and demanded to see a form of identification. The manager refused to speak with Gibson in person. It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction."

The lawsuit called the situation "a clear and deplorable instance of discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling" and "based on race and origin." They said it was "humiliating and demeaning."

