Tyra Banks Channels Her Iconic 'Life-Sized' Character Eve as She Celebrates 'Barbie' Release

Tyra Banks is getting in on the Barbie fun!

Dressed in a colorful necklace, high ponytail, and bright pink dress, the model, 49, celebrated the film's upcoming release by sharing a photo on Instagram alongside the caption, "Ken, you’re leaving me for WHO??? 😭"

Banks' outfit choice was a call to her 2000 made-for-TV movie, Life-Sized, in which she plays a fashion doll named Eve who comes to life after a young girl named Casey (Lindsay Lohan) attempts to resurrect her mother. The film received a sequel in 2018 that saw Banks bring the character back to life, lending a hand to a young CEO of a toy company (Francia Raísa) struggling with her job. Banks revealed that a third installment is in the works in 2020.

Although it has been years since the release of the original film, many of Banks' 7.3 Instagram followers were quick to pick up on the reference. One Instagram user wrote in the comment section: "Eve is forever my number one Barbie 😍😍😍😍😍." Another fan added, "The ORIGINAL live action Barbie!!! 💓💓💓 #lifesize."

The former Dancing with the Stars host shared the post just a day before Barbie hits theaters.

Though three trailers for the upcoming film have been released, its plot is still largely unclear, beyond that Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) leave Barbie Land after another Barbie (Kate McKinnon) prompts Robbie to travel to the real world and discover "the truth about the universe."

Additional cast members include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa, who appear as different versions of Ken in the film. Meanwhile, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, and Issa Rae play different versions of Barbie.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, director Greta Gerwig told PEOPLE in a recent interview, "Of course, I've known who Barbie is for forever, and there's some sort of collective memory that I wanted to tap into, something about: We invent things like dolls to explain to ourselves what it means to be human."

She added, "Part of me wondered if there was a way that we could allow the doll to also have that humanity. Wouldn't it be wonderful if the Queen of Plastic was given something real?"

