‘Selling the OC’s’ Tyler Stanaland Is ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ After Divorce from Brittany Snow (Exclusive)

​Splitting up is hard to do — especially in front of a slew of reality TV fans.

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland and ex Brittany Snow finalized their divorce in July 2023, less than a year after announcing their separation. Some of the emotional aftermath, at least on Stanaland’s part, was captured during the Netflix show’s second season, which premiered on Friday at midnight PT.

While the famous real estate agent admitted it was difficult coping with the end of his marriage in front of the cameras (and with occasional criticism from castmates), Stanaland tells PEOPLE his journey has ultimately been one of growth and learning.

“It's one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I'm going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again,” he explains. “But luckily I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I'm still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn't have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it.”

One of the ways the reality TV star says he has grown is by becoming more vocal when he feels he needs to be on the new season

“I definitely speak up more,” he admits. “I'm inherently a little more private, and I don't want to say ‘shy,’ but I'm not necessarily the center of attention. In season 2, I definitely use my voice a bit more to both my benefit and detriment.”

Snow and Stanaland, who tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu with an intimate outdoor ceremony, announced their separation in September 2022 on Instagram, and Snow officially filed for divorce the following January.

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Pitch Perfect actress wrote at the time. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

PEOPLE also reported at the time that Snow and Stanaland experienced marriage troubles after he revealed one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera — a move one insider said proved to be the “final straw" in the relationship.

Spoilers ahead for season 2 of Selling the OC

Fortunately for Stanaland, Selling the OC’s second season proved to be a "reset," he says, as the surf-loving realtor doubled down on his real estate work and navigated his close friendship with costar Alex Hall. The latter proved to be a popular topic with the cast while filming and led to at least one or two onscreen quarrels in the new season. During a work trip to Cabo, agents Hall, Brandi Marshall and Kayla Cardona became involved in an argument over Stanaland that may have played a role in the end of Hall and Marshall’s friendship.

Despite the onscreen drama, Stanaland tells PEOPLE he continues to seek out the silver lining in his experiences, including his years with Snow. ”Hopefully I am a better person because of that relationship,” he says.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Selling the OC are available to stream on Netflix.


