Tyler Perry Calls for Help, Offers $100K Reward for Information About Targeted Murder of Gay Man

Tyler Perry is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the suspected targeted murder of Josiah "Jonty" Robinson in Grenada.

Perry, 53, called for help in the case on his Instagram page Wednesday. The House of Payne creator as he shared that Robinson, a 24-year-old gay man who was close to his friend Yvette Noel-Schure, was killed in a suspected targeted attack because of his sexuality. Robinson was an openly gay singer-songwriter who performed under the name Jonty Dream, his friend Tenille Clarke wrote for British Vogue.

The actor and filmmaker shared photos of Robinson dancing on the beach at sunset, along with images from his funeral, where loved ones laid a rainbow flag on his grave.

“A few days ago I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure. Through her tears and grief she was telling me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered,” Perry began.

“My soul ached as she shared that he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay,” Perry wrote.

“My mind immediately went to [Matthew] Shepard, and all the other victims of racist, homophobic, antisemitic, xenophobic, senseless violence. This kid was 23, how is this ok? His mother is devastated,” he continued. “This pain is too common - the same pain of Marcia Williams, who I’ve been trying to help to find out what happened to her son Terrance in Collier County, Florida for years now.

Perry then shared a similar yet more personal account. “The pain of not knowing can be crippling," he wrote. "It’s the pain that my sister and I carry not knowing what truly happened to my 25-year-old nephew, who we were told hung himself in prison just 3 years ago. The pain of not knowing is truly gut-wrenching.

He then shared that “Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson.”

Jonty Robinson/instagram

“Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence,” he urged at the end of his message, providing the number for the Criminal Investigation Division in Grenada.

According to The New Today Grenada, Robinson’s body was found on BBC Beach in Morne Rouge Sunday morning.



A Royal Grenada Police Force insider told the publication that Robinson died from “manual strangulation,” according to Trinidad and Tobago pathologist Hubert Daisley.

Jonty Robinson/instagram

“The results said basically manual strangulation with injuries to the cervical spine,” a second source told the publication of the report’s findings, adding that Robinson was suspected to have been thrown into the ocean after he was strangled.

“When they threw him in the water, water went inside him and rigor mortis took place – that is why all the blood came out,” the insider said. “After he was thrown into the water rigor mortis, algor mortis and the play of the gases during decomposition caused the blood to flow out in the mouth, nose and ears. There were no injuries to the head.”

Grenada police launched an investigation into Robinson’s murder. The New Today Grenada later reported that police questioned multiple people in the case, including one who used to live with Robinson but there have been no "breakthroughs."

Anyone with information can contact the Royal Grenada Criminal Investigation Division at +1 (473) 440-3921.

