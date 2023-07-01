Tyler Perry Vows To Help 93-Year-Old Woman Stay in Her Home After Developers Try to Force Her Out

Tyler Perry is standing behind Josephine Wright, an elderly woman locked in a legal battle over her home.

The 93-year-old South Carolinian told local news outlet WSAV that developers are harassing and attempting to force her to sell her property.

A grandmother to 40, great-grandmother to 50, and great-great-grandmother to 16 children, Wright told WSAV that her Hilton Head home is “where I want to be at this age” — and she’s going to resist anyone who gets in the way of that.

“I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,” Wright told the outlet.

Wright’s home has been in her family since the aftermath of the Civil War, according to the outlet. Her husband’s relatives were former slaves who were freed by Union soldiers.

Now, an investment group developing the land behind Wright’s house has filed a lawsuit alleging that parts of the home are on their property, WSAV reported.

Wright claims that when she refused to sell her property to the group, they resorted to a campaign of intimidation — including slashing her tires and littering on her land.

"I guess they figured I would become so unnerved with the harassment that I would say take it," she said of the developers. “But they don’t know me. I am here to fight for what I have.”

Word of the resilient South Carolinian’s plight has now reached Hollywood, catching the attention of filmmaker and philanthropist Perry, 53.

When he saw WSAV’s coverage of Wright’s struggle, he shared it on Instagram — and pledged his support.

The actor quoted Wright in his caption (“I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life”) and wrote, “Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

Stars like Meek Mill and Fantasia Barrino commended Perry’s support, and some pledged their own.

“Corporate bullying at its finest .. this super hero status!” Mill said in the comments, while Barrino wrote, “I will stand with you as well Tyler.”

This isn't the first time Perry, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Oscars, has used his wealth to help senior citizens save their homes.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Perry donated $750,000 to help prevent the displacement of low-income seniors in the Atlanta.

Intended to freeze property taxes for a group of elderly residents of the Georgia capital over the next 20 years, the donation will also include roughly $500,000 donated every year over the next five years, the source said.