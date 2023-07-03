'New Amsterdam' Star Tyler Labine Experiences 'Potentially Fatal' Blood Clot

The Canadian actor says he's facing a "slow recovery" in an Instagram post on Saturday

Published on July 3, 2023 10:39AM EDT
Tyler Labine takes a selfie while at the hospital being treated for a blood clot. Photo:

Instagram/tlabine

Tyler Labine is "counting his blessings" after experiencing a serious health emergency.

The New Amsterdam star, 45, shared in an Instagram post Saturday that he had a "potentially fatal" blood clot in his liver and intestines last week that was fortunately caught in time.

Alongside a video that included footage of his ambulance ride to the emergency room and photos of him dressed in a hospital gown and with an IV in his arm, the Canadian actor recounted how his health scare unfolded.

"Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital," he wrote in the caption.

"And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes," he continued.

He then gave his followers an update on how he's feeling now. "I’m doing alright. Slow recovery but I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me," he said. "Im counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life."

"Thanks everyone. SO much love," he added.

The comments section of the post was filled with well wishes and messages of support for Labine as he recovers from his ordeal. "Sending you love and energy bro. Blessings," wrote Ricky Gonzalez, who starred alongside Labine in Reaper.

"Oh man. I’m so sorry. Sending healing thoughts ❤️," said actress Fiona Gubelmann.

This isn't the first time Labine has shared a candid update about his health. The Escape Room star opened up to PEOPLE in 2021 about how his New Amsterdam character Dr. Iggy Frome's history of disordered eating mirrors his own.

His character, a psychiatrist, was written to have a quirk of constantly eating everything from crudités to cookies. Eventually, Lapine approached the producers to express his discomfort with the direction. "It was really triggering me," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I have disordered eating and body dysmorphia."

NEW AMSTERDAM -- "How Can I Help" Episode 513 -- Pictured: Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
Tyler Labine in a scene from 'New Amsterdam'. Ralph Bavaro/NBC

After several more conversations, elements of Labine's real-life experience — including binge eating and dangerous fad dieting, a suicide attempt at age 12 and a decision to get help after decades of struggling — made their way into the scripts.

"I wish I'd done it sooner," said the comedian, who has three kids with his wife, actress Carrie Ruscheinsky. "It's been really cathartic to embark on this journey with Iggy ... but it's a big breakthrough for me to tell my story, and hopefully it will help other people."

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

