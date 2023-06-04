Tyler James Williams Addresses 'Dangerous' Sexuality Speculation in Pride Message

“Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way," the 'Abbott Elementary' star wrote

Published on June 4, 2023 06:28 PM
Tyler James Williams is addressing the “dangerous message” of speculating his sexuality.

The Abbott Elementary star, 30, spoke out on Sunday against people speculating his sexual identity, given the perpetual harm it causes for those actually questioning how they identify.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” began Williams on his Instagram Story.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” he explained. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning."

“It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expressing,” the Everybody Hates Chris alum added.

The actor then shared that he uses his platform “to push against those archetypes every chance that I get,” explaining, “Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way.”

“And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues,” he clarified. “I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

“Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals,” the Golden Globe winner wished. “I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”

“As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves,” he concluded his message with a white heart emoji.

After first rising to fame for his starring role in Everybody Hates Chris, Williams has since garnered even more attention for his portrayal of teacher Gregory Eddie on the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which earned him his first Golden Globe.

Abbott Elementary was renewed by ABC for a third season in January 2023. The first two seasons are now available to stream on Hulu.

