General Hospital's Tyler Christopher Claims He's Been 'Taken Advantage of by a Family Member' amid Guardianship

Tyler Christopher is fighting to regain control of his life.

The General Hospital and Days of Our Lives alum — who has been arrested for public intoxication several times in recent years — has been under the guardianship of his sister Susan Asmo Baker since 2019. Now he wants to be released from the legal arrangement.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be taken advantage of by a family member,” the Daytime Emmy winner, 50, told Bloomberg as part of their ongoing series on conservatorships.

Christopher was first placed under his sister's guardianship during a bout of alcohol withdrawal. He fell, hit his head and underwent life-saving surgery after internal bleeding. While Christopher was hospitalized, his sister filed for guardianship.

In a recent court filing, Christopher alleged that Asmo Baker used up to $40,000 of finances that should have been for his guardianship to pay off her own credit cards and buy her son a laptop, among other things.

Asmo Baker denied the allegations to Bloomberg via email, writing, “If I hadn’t been his Guardian he’d be DEAD!”

Christopher is just one of several celebrities — most notably Britney Spears — who has spoken out about the restrictions, abuses and problems with conservatorships.

As the article was published on Bloomberg Thursday, he posted a note on Instagram with the caption: “Sharing is part of the healing process.”



In May, Christopher was arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport for public intoxication. He was released on $250 bail. It wasn’t his first public intoxication arrest, as Christopher was first arrested for a similar incident in 2019 when he fell asleep in the back of an Uber. He pled guilty, and a judge denied a request by law enforcement that Christopher be sentenced to an alcohol treatment program.

Christopher is best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He also played Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2018 to 2019.

