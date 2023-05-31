'General Hospital', 'Days of Our Lives' Alum Tyler Christopher Arrested for Public Intoxication at Airport

General Hospital and Days of Our Lives alum Tyler Christopher has been arrested.

The Daytime Emmy-winning actor, 50, was handcuffed at the Hollywood Burbank Airport in southern California at 8:40 p.m. on Friday and charged with public intoxication, PEOPLE confirmed. His bail was set at $250.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, who said police told them Christopher had fallen asleep at the airport allegedly due to alcohol consumption.

Christopher had a similar arrest in Indiana back in 2019 when he fell asleep in the back of an Uber. He pled guilty on two counts of public intoxication at the time. A judge denied a request by law enforcement that Christopher be sentenced to an alcohol treatment program.

The actor appeared as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He’s also known for playing Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2018 to 2019.



Two weeks ago, Christopher shared an Instagram post mourning the death of his longtime General Hospital costar Jacklyn Zeman.

“What a beautiful soul that will be missed here on earth. Jackie was one of my first mentors in General Hospital,” he wrote. “She was a warm woman with a witty sense of humor. She embraced life. Sad day.”

Christopher married former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008. The pair reportedly divorced in 2021. He was also previously married to Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria. He has two children: Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher.