'General Hospital', 'Days of Our Lives' Alum Tyler Christopher Arrested for Public Intoxication at Airport

PEOPLE has confirmed Tyler Christopher was arrested Friday — his second public intoxication arrest since 2019

By
Published on May 31, 2023 02:00 PM
Tyler Christopher
Photo:

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

General Hospital and Days of Our Lives alum Tyler Christopher has been arrested. 

The Daytime Emmy-winning actor, 50, was handcuffed at the Hollywood Burbank Airport in southern California at 8:40 p.m. on Friday and charged with public intoxication, PEOPLE confirmed. His bail was set at $250. 

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, who said police told them Christopher had fallen asleep at the airport allegedly due to alcohol consumption. 

PEOPLE has reached out to Christopher for comment. 

Tyler Christopher in a scene of GENERAL HOSPITAL

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Christopher had a similar arrest in Indiana back in 2019 when he fell asleep in the back of an Uber. He pled guilty on two counts of public intoxication at the time. A judge denied a request by law enforcement that Christopher be sentenced to an alcohol treatment program. 

The actor appeared as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He’s also known for playing Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2018 to 2019. 

Tyler Christopher

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty

Two weeks ago, Christopher shared an Instagram post mourning the death of his longtime General Hospital costar Jacklyn Zeman.

“What a beautiful soul that will be missed here on earth. Jackie was one of my first mentors in General Hospital,” he wrote. “She was a warm woman with a witty sense of humor. She embraced life. Sad day.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christopher married former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008. The pair reportedly divorced in 2021. He was also previously married to Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria. He has two children: Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher.

Related Articles
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Says She's 'Done with Secrets' as She Reveals She's Releasing New Memoir 'Counting the Cost'
Piper Perabo Yellowstone
Piper Perabo Says 'There Are Many More Things to Come' in 'Yellowstone' Universe After Show's Cancellation
Black Mirror Season 6
'Black Mirror' Features Glimpses of Space, 'Schitt's Creek' and the '70s in Season 6 Trailer
Cast of ABC's Emmy Award Winning Drama Lost
'Lost' Was a Breeding Ground for 'So Much Racist S---,' Claim Stars and Others in New Book
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Thompson, Danielle Ruhl
'Love Is Blind's' Nick and Danielle Worked Their Real-Life Jobs On Their Wedding Day: ‘It Was So Disorganized’
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ': Melissa Says Teresa Has Reached 'Delusional's Highest Level' as They Wonder How To Co-Exist Together
Rollout Sex and the City Anniversary
Issa Rae Says This 'Sex and the City Storyline' Made Her Realize 'I Have a Story to Tell Too'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says Dad Todd Was 'in a Lot of Therapy' Before Reporting to Prison
Ted Lasso
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale Sees Its Cast Find the Happiness They All Deserve
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Recalls Past Suicide Attempt That Left Her Hospitalized: It Was 'a Cry for Help'
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Love Is Blind's Danielle Reconnected with Ex Nick Because It's 'Hard to Find Comfort with Anyone Else'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13908917j) Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Stallone 'The Family Stallone' TV Series Premiere, New York, USA - 11 May 2023
Sylvester Stallone Was Wistful Before Separation, Recalling 'Jolt' of First Meeting with Wife Jennifer Flavin
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
Love Is Blind's Jackie Calls Josh 'My Twin': 'I'd Marry Him a Thousand Times Over & Have 49 Kids'
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell
'AGT' Premiere: History Is Made After an Emotional Tribute to Late Contestant Wins Golden Buzzer
Derek Hough; Len Goodman
'DWTS' Judge Derek Hough Reflects on 'Pure Joy' Len Goodman and His Wish to 'Honor Him' in the Ballroom
Paul Peden
Love Is Blind's Paul Peden Debuts New Romance a Year After Saying 'I Don't' to Micah Lussier