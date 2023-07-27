Colton Haynes and 'You' Star James Scully Star as Ill-Fated Lovers in Emotional New Tyler Childers Music Video

"In Your Love" is the first single off Tyler Childers' upcoming album "Rustin' in the Rain'"

Published on July 27, 2023 02:10PM EDT

Grab the nearest tissue box, because Tyler Childers’ latest music video is a certified tear-jerker.

The singer-songwriter, 32, released the video for his new single “In Your Love” on Thursday, and the clip is an emotional deep dive that tells the story of two male coal miners who found love while working in Appalachia in the 1950s.

Colton Haynes and You star James Scully star as the couple in the video, which begins with Hayes’ character as an old man who’s reminded of his past when he stops to pick up a four-leaf clover while plowing a field.

In flashbacks, viewers watch as Haynes and Scully fall in love at work, and go on secret dates in the forest, where they pick four-leaf clovers.

When they’re exposed as a couple by a fellow miner, and are attacked because of it, they leave town, building a happy life together filled with dinner parties and intimate moments. In one scene, they stop by a local bar and watch Childers play on stage with his band.

Tyler Childers Music Video
Rustin' in the Rain by Tyler Childers.

Sam Waxman

Though their farm is thriving, Scully’s character — who’s been fighting back coughs — grows ill, and their happily ever after is cut short as he dies in Haynes’ arms on a porch bench.

The video ends with Haynes, now an old man, sitting on the same bench holding a four-leaf clover. On Instagram, the actor called the video “one of my favorite projects I’ve ever been a part of.”

The video was written and creative directed by author Silas House, who is the current Poet Laureate of Kentucky, Childers’ home state. The story idea came from House and Jason Kyle Howard, and the video was directed by Bryan Schlam.

“As a gay teenager who loved country music, I could have never imagined seeing myself in a video. That visibility matters. There have always been LGBTQ people in rural places and finally we’re seeing that portrayed in a country music video,” House said in a statement. “Tyler and I both felt the attention to detail about rural life was very important, so we made sure that the house and the people looked realistic for the time period instead of the stereotypes of country people that have become so ingrained in the public consciousness.”

Tyler Childers Music Video
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps.

Sam Waxman

House wrote that he and Childers used their own family pictures as references, and took care to show the “joy and… sorrow” that both gay people and rural people experience.

“Too often simplistic notions are pushed about both rural and LGBTQ people, so we did everything we could to make this story as rich and layered as possible,” he said.

The piano-driven “In Your Love” is the first single off Childers’ new album Rustin’ in the Rain, which is set for release on Sept. 8.

“This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis,” he said in a statement. “Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

The two-time Grammy nominee is currently on tour with his band, The Food Stamps.

