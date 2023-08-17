Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra are loving this era in their parenting journey.

The Teen Mom: Next Chapter stars, both 31, are settled into their new home after a "chaotic" moving experience with daughters Rya, 21 months, Vaeda, 4, and Novalee, 8.

The Baltierras met in high school and began a relationship in 2005, ultimately getting married 10 years later. In addition to their three kids, they also have a relationship with their biological daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009 during their time on the Teen Mom origin series 16 & Pregnant.

Now that Carly is 14, the couple enjoys speaking with the teenager about "life stuff."

"She's at the age now where we're talking to her about things like, school and sports and what boys she likes and what she wants to do for college. We talk about all the things and it's really awesome."



"And the girls love her," Catelynn says of her other three daughters. "I feel like this was the first year where Vaeda really got it a little bit more. She's still only 4."

"Seeing them all together is the best. Watching them interact is amazing," she shares.

"Those are the moments where we feel like, you could just melt into this forever. It's so amazing to see them all together."



When it comes to parenting their girls, Catelynn and Tyler pride themselves in their belief that age-appropriate honesty is the best policy.



"We kind of just go with the flow. We're super honest with our kids. If they ask questions, we answer them truthfully, to their age level."

"We don't really have a plan. We kind of just do it," Tyler laughs. "But we do let curiosity drive the discoveries, especially for Nova. If she's curious about something, I'll pull it up. If I don't know the fact she's asking about, I'll look it up with her and that's kind of just how we go."

The two don't believe in lying to kids, even when it comes to tumultuous relationships with members of their respective families.

"I answer Nova's questions with truth and transparency, to her age level. When you do that with children, they just get it," Catelynn says. "She understands. She knows what my job is and what her dad's job is, and that's to protect her and her siblings.

"We're always going to do that. So it's the same as being honest with them. It's knowing kids are not dumb."



"We have an agreement where it's not our job to protect the reputation or image of her mom or my dad, or anything like that. We're just transparent and honest about the family issues we have," Tyler says. "We're very honest with them. They're smarter than people think."

The couple is embracing raising girls who are tough and in touch with their feelings.

"For me, being a dad of girls, I think my biggest joy is watching them really become confident with themselves," Tyler says. "I tell my girls a lot about getting to know what it's like to be powerful as a woman and what a great opportunity that is. And you're going to have unique challenges that come with that, but there's also that other side where you get to be this amazing, powerful person. I hope all the girls grow up to be like that. I love to watch them become confident with themselves and navigate life with tenacity."



Teen Mom: Next Chapter, airs on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

