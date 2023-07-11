7 Died in 1982 When Tylenol Was Laced with Cyanide. The Prime Suspect — Who Was Never Charged — Just Died

The primary suspect in a string of 1982 murders in Chicago that resulted from Tylenol that had been laced with cyanide died on Monday.

James Lewis, was found unresponsive on Sunday just after 4 p.m. and was pronounced dead shortly after at the age of 76, police in Cambridge, Mass., told PEOPLE in a statement.

"Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” police added.

Lewis was the primary suspect in a case in which seven people between the ages of 12 to 35 were killed by the poisoned Tylenol, according to NBC News. The case triggered nationwide panic and a manhunt for the culprit, and prompted an overhaul in how over-the-counter medicine is packaged.

Though he was never charged for the deaths, Lewis was arrested in New York City in 1982 for sending a ransom letter to Tylenol manufacturer Johnson & Johnson demanding $1 million in exchange to “stop the killing,” according to the Associated Press.

While in police custody, Lewis detailed to investigators how the suspect who was behind the killings may have operated. He admitted to sending the ransom letter, but said he hadn’t intended to collect on it, the AP reported. He spent 12 years in prison but always denied his involvement in the Tylenol poisonings.



As a result of the poisonings, the Food and Drug Administration approved new regulations on tamper-proof packaging, per the agency’s website. A year after the killings, Congress also passed the Federal Anti-Tampering Act, which made tampering with consumer products which led to an injury or death punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Since the initial investigation, there have been several attempts to renew the case from Illinois authorities, including one in 2009. During that time, the FBI seized several items from Lewis’ home and he ended up giving his DNA to the FBI, per the AP.

Authorities said at the time that they had wanted to conduct a “complete review of all evidence developed in connection” with the poisonings with the benefit of advances in forensic technology.

The Chicago Tribune then revisited the case last year in a podcast series, which re-examined the documents in the case and found that the postmark letter on Lewis’ ransom letter appeared to show that he had written it before the killings became publicized, per NBC News.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Margolis, who had prosecuted Lewis for extortion, told The Chicago Tribune and CBS News Chicago that he “was saddened to learn of James Lewis’ death” — not because of the death itself but because Lewis "didn’t die in prison."

Helen Jensen, a retired nurse who previously helped treat the victims in the Tylenol poisonings at a Chicago hospital, told the AP that she hoped Lewis’ death might help the victim’s families find some closure.

“His death is a conclusion. Not necessarily the conclusion everyone wanted,” Jensen told AP. “But it is an end. I’m 86 now. And I am glad I got to see the end before I die.”