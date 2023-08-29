Blac Chyna is looking to formalize custody and child support with Tyga.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the model mom, born Angela White, filed last month for a petition to determine a parental relationship in regards to son King Cairo, 10½, with Tyga, born Michael Stevenson, as the respondent.

Once the parental relationship — which Chyna is not contesting — is established, Chyna is asking to establish joint physical and legal custody of King, as is believed to be in the best interest of the child. The 35-year-old also shares daughter Dream, 6½, with ex Rob Kardashian.

Responding to a post by The Shade Room about the filing, Tyga wrote, "10 years later ... nah ... stick to ur schedule sat-mon."



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Chyna opened up about her co-parenting relationships with her two exes. "I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream," Chyna said of her once fraught relationship with Kardashian.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

"My kids are really smart and they have common sense and they're the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," she continued. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

Chatting with host Sway on Sway In The Morning in April, Chyna spoke on the situation with her exes when asked about the recent changes she's made in her life.

"I am pretty sure that they see it, and every day we are changing," she shared. "We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That's all I ask for, respect."