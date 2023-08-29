Tyga Responds as Blac Chyna Files Custody Case for Son King Cairo, 10: 'Stick to Your Schedule'

Chyna, born Angela White, shares her 10-year-old son with ex Tyga, as well as sharing 6½-year-old Dream with ex Rob Kardashian

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 04:32PM EDT
Tyga and King Cairo Stevenson attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Blac Chyna attends the Launch Party For Amare's ESSENCE Issue Featuring Cover Stars Oscar De La Hoya And Holly Sonders held at Sofitel Hotel Los Angeles on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Tyga and King Cairo (L), Blac Chyna (R). Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Blac Chyna is looking to formalize custody and child support with Tyga.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the model mom, born Angela White, filed last month for a petition to determine a parental relationship in regards to son King Cairo, 10½, with Tyga, born Michael Stevenson, as the respondent.

Once the parental relationship — which Chyna is not contesting — is established, Chyna is asking to establish joint physical and legal custody of King, as is believed to be in the best interest of the child. The 35-year-old also shares daughter Dream, 6½, with ex Rob Kardashian.

Responding to a post by The Shade Room about the filing, Tyga wrote, "10 years later ... nah ... stick to ur schedule sat-mon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
King Cairo.

blacchyna/Instagram

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Chyna opened up about her co-parenting relationships with her two exes. "I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream," Chyna said of her once fraught relationship with Kardashian.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

"My kids are really smart and they have common sense and they're the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," she continued. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with King Cairo and Dream
Blac Chyna/Instagram

Chatting with host Sway on Sway In The Morning in April, Chyna spoke on the situation with her exes when asked about the recent changes she's made in her life.

"I am pretty sure that they see it, and every day we are changing," she shared. "We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That's all I ask for, respect."

Related Articles
Blac Chyna daughter Dream workout
Blac Chyna Taps Daughter Dream, 6, to Help Her Stay Fit While Exercising — See the Cute Photo!
blac chyna coparenting
Blac Chyna Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Relationships with Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga
Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'
Dream Kardashian and Rob Kardashian
All About Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Kardashian
Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Photos of Her 'Big Girl' Dream Ahead of Her 7th Birthday: 'Time Flies'
Blac Chyna/instagram
Blac Chyna Smiles Alongside Daughter Dream Kardashian at Her Kindergarten Graduation: Photo
Blac Chyna Says She'll 'Always Have Respect' For Co-Parents Rob Kardashian and Tyga
Blac Chyna Says She'll 'Always Have Respect' for Rob Kardashian and Tyga: 'Grateful for My Kids'
Blac Chyna Enjoys Mother-Daughter Time with Bubbly Daughter Dream
Blac Chyna Enjoys Mother-Daughter Time in Heartwarming Photos with 6-Year-Old Dream Kardashian
Leonid Radvinsky
OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Paid Himself Over $1 Million a Day in 2022
Nia Long and ex Ime Udoka
Nia Long Files for Full Custody of Son Kez amid Claim Ex Ime Udoka 'Has Failed' to Provide Support: Report
blac chyna khloe kardashian
Blac Chyna Responds to Khloé Kardashian Saying She's Like a 'Third Parent' to Her Daughter Dream
Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna After 'The Kardashians' Finale: 'Doing Her Best'
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna as a Mom: She's 'Doing the Best She Can'
Tyga and King Cairo Stevenson attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Blac Chyna attends the Launch Party For Amare's ESSENCE Issue Featuring Cover Stars Oscar De La Hoya And Holly Sonders held at Sofitel Hotel Los Angeles on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Tyga and Blac Chyna's Son King Cairo
Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian Sees No Path Forward with Blac Chyna: It's 'Hard' to Create One 'When They Sue You'
khloe kardashian on being a third parent to dream
Khloé Kardashian Admits She's Like a 'Third Parent' to Niece Dream, Says Being a Mom Is 'So in My Blood'
Guide to Kardashian-Jenner Grandkids
A Full Guide to the Kardashian-Jenner Grandkids