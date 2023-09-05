Tyga and His Son King Cairo Attend LAFC Game and Visit Disneyland — See the Adorable Photos!

Tyga's outing with his son comes after his ex-partner Blac Chyna recently filed a petition to determine a parental relationship with the rapper

By
Nikki Dobrin
Published on September 5, 2023 11:52PM EDT
Tyga and his son King Cairo enjoyed a fun weekend together at Disneyland followed by the LAFC vs. Inter Miami soccer match. Photo:

courtesy Tyga

Tyga is enjoying father-son time with King Cairo.

Kicking off the Labor Day long weekend with a visit to Disneyland in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old rapper, born Michael Ray Stevenson, spent Saturday with his 10-year-old son King, documenting their adventure on Instagram in a series of videos and photos.

The duo were all smiles as they posed for photos with Mickey Mouse. King was dressed in all-black, including a black Simpsons-themed T-shirt, as his dad flashed peace signs.

“Most Important What Matters ❤️,” Tyga captioned a similar image on his Instagram page featuring the duo posing with Mickey.

Tyga and his son King Cairo enjoyed a day at Disneyland with Mickey Mouse on Sept. 2.

courtesy Tyga

In another batch of Disney posts on Tyga's Instagram, King can be seen entering the themed area of Mickey's Toontown, where a clip shows him squeezing Mickey Mouse's nose before giving him a hug.

Next, the "Rack City" rapper took King to L.A.'s BMO Stadium for the Sunday soccer match between the Los Angeles Football Club and Inter Miami, with the home team losing to their Florida rivals 3–1.

In another clip Tyga uploaded to Instagram, King — sporting a New York Yankees baseball cap and No. 7 "King" soccer T-shirt — can be seen in the stadium's front row, jumping up and down and waving toward Miami soccer star Lionel Messi as he walks off the pitch. The athlete waved toward King and other children.

Following their trip to Disneyland, Tyga and King watched the LAFC lose to Inter Miami during Sunday's soccer match in L.A.

LAFC photos

At Sunday’s game, Messi proved to be a draw not just for King, but for an array of stars as well.

Among the celebrities tracking Messi and cheering him on were Prince HarryWill FerrellLeonardo DiCaprioOwen WilsonJason Sudeikis and Selena Gomez, the latter of whom went viral for her shocked reaction to LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy denying Messi a goal with a close-range save

As reported by PEOPLE, Tyga's weekend with King comes weeks after his former partner Blac Chyna, real name Angela White, filed a petition to determine a parental relationship, with Tyga as the respondent.

Once the parental relationship is established, the model-turned-entrepreneur is asking for joint physical and legal custody of King. Chyna also shares daughter Dream, 6½, with ex Rob Kardashian.

Tyga's son King was apparently excited to watch Inter Miami's star player Lionel Messi on Sept. 3.

LAFC photos

In response to a post by The Shade Room about the filing, Tyga wrote, "10 years later ... nah ... stick to ur schedule sat-mon."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August, Chyna, 35, opened up about her co-parenting relationships with her two exes.

"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream," Chyna told ET of her once tumultuous relationship with Kardashian.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent," Chyna continued.

