Mystery Surrounds Shooting of 2 Women, Including Fla. Bartender, as Killer Remains at Large

Two women, including a beloved Florida bartender, were killed in a shooting at a train crossing — and their killer is still at large, according to multiple news reports.

Employees at the Dos Gatos bar in Jacksonville, Fla., identified one of the victims as 28-year-old Paige Pringle, according to Action News Jax, First Coast News, and WJXT.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Pringle was found around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV along Hendricks Avenue in San Marco, the news outlets report. The second woman, who has yet to be identified, was found shot outside the SUV and later died at the hospital.

JSO Sergeant Steve Rudlaff told First Coast News that the driver of the SUV was stopped at the railroad tracks to allow a train to pass when the shots were fired, causing it to crash into the moving train.

Workers told Action News Jax and WJXT that Pringle had dropped off a gift for the bar owner and another employee moments before the shooting.

“Due to [a] terrible tragedy within the DG Family, our lights will be dark tonight,” the bar wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “One of our own was stolen from us last evening. We stand here with grieving hearts, shocked and saddened. She was one of the best. She was our family. And we loved her immensely.”

“There is simply nothing more to say at this time,” the post continued. “More details, a remembrance of her life will follow in the coming days. We thank you for your understanding and prayers through this difficult time.”

The bar reopened the following day, saying it was "doing what Paige would want us to do — making everyone happy.”

Workers said Pringle was well-known in the local bar community and that they are still in shock.

“It was a good hour of me being in shock and disbelief, like how could this happen, who would want to do this?” Sione Tamaseu told Action News Jax.

As of Friday, authorities had not identified any suspects or made any arrests. According to investigators who spoke with the news outlets, it's unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

