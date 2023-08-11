Mystery Surrounds Shooting of 2 Women, Including Fla. Bartender, as Killer Remains at Large

Paige Pringle was fatally shot while stopped at a railroad crossing

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 01:47PM EDT
Paige Pringle
Paige Pringle. Photo:

Paige Pringle/Facebook

Two women, including a beloved Florida bartender, were killed in a shooting at a train crossing — and their killer is still at large, according to multiple news reports.

Employees at the Dos Gatos bar in Jacksonville, Fla., identified one of the victims as 28-year-old Paige Pringle, according to Action News Jax, First Coast News, and WJXT.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Pringle was found around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV along Hendricks Avenue in San Marco, the news outlets report. The second woman, who has yet to be identified, was found shot outside the SUV and later died at the hospital.

JSO Sergeant Steve Rudlaff told First Coast News that the driver of the SUV was stopped at the railroad tracks to allow a train to pass when the shots were fired, causing it to crash into the moving train. 

Workers told Action News Jax and WJXT that Pringle had dropped off a gift for the bar owner and another employee moments before the shooting. 

“Due to [a] terrible tragedy within the DG Family, our lights will be dark tonight,” the bar wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “One of our own was stolen from us last evening. We stand here with grieving hearts, shocked and saddened. She was one of the best. She was our family. And we loved her immensely.”

“There is simply nothing more to say at this time,” the post continued. “More details, a remembrance of her life will follow in the coming days. We thank you for your understanding and prayers through this difficult time.”

The bar reopened the following day, saying it was "doing what Paige would want us to do — making everyone happy.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Workers said Pringle was well-known in the local bar community and that they are still in shock.

“It was a good hour of me being in shock and disbelief, like how could this happen, who would want to do this?” Sione Tamaseu told Action News Jax.

As of Friday, authorities had not identified any suspects or made any arrests. According to investigators who spoke with the news outlets, it's unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Related Articles
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
7-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Head amid Reported Argument over Reckless Driving of Jet Skis: 'Senseless'
Akira Ross
A Woman, 24, Was Fatally Shot at a Texas Gas Station. Her Family Believes It Was Because She Was Gay
SUSAN LOUISE LORINCZ
Fla. Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor After Complaining About Her Kids Playing Outside Charged
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Mom Ajike Owens' Kids Feel Guilt Over Her Death After Neighbor Killed Her, Grandmother Says
Jarike Dorsey; Demorie Williams; Syncere Brown
Victims of Deadly Shreveport, La., 4th of July Mass Shooting Identified: ‘They Took my Heart’
Shreveport mass shooting
At Least 4 Killed, 7 Injured at 4th of July Block Party in Shreveport, La.
Police Cruiser Lights
11-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Shot by Police After Calling 911 For Help
Layla Silvernail; Camille Quarles
2 Juveniles Arrested in Murders of 3 Fla. Teens, 3rd Suspect at Large: 'These Kids Had a Full Life Ahead of Them'
Dowdell
Football Player and Athletic Manager, Both with College Plans, ID'd as Victims of Alabama Sweet 16 Shooting
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=615478267281530&set=pb.100064580866313.-2207520000. Thursday evening our organization was shaken by the senseless and tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. Gwen served as a billing specialist within the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Prevention Bureau and has been a valued member of the city for 18 years. Even though she was small in stature, Gwen’s smile, laughter and personality filled a room as if she was a giant. Gwen lost her life late Thursday night as a result of a domestic violence murder/suicide incident that occurred at her home in Fort Lauderdale. Gwen was a sister, mother and grandmother who was taken from her family and friends far too early. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence please don’t ignore it. There are avenues of help if you are willing to do what needs to be done. Please don’t let Gwen’s tragedy be in vain. #cityoffortlauderdale #domesticviolenceawareness #domesticabuseawareness National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 https://www.thehotline.org See less
Beloved Fire & Rescue Volunteer Found Slain by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide After 911 Call by Her Son
Sheila Keen-Warren
Woman Dubbed 'Killer Clown,' Accused of Showing Up in Costume to Kill Purported Lover's Wife, Pleads Guilty
Devon Hoover
Doctor Found Fatally Shot in Attic Concerned About Living Alone in Detroit Mansion: ‘Be Careful,’ Said Neighbor
A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas, USA, 07 May 2023. According to the police, nine people including the gunman were killed on 06 May 2023 after a man opened fire at passers-by. At least nine killed in a shooting at a mall in Texas, Allen, USA - 07 May 2023
Texas Mall Shooting Survivor Says Slain Store Associate 'Saved Our Lives'
Devon Hoover
Person of Interest Arrested After Neurosurgeon Is Found Shot to Death, Wrapped in Sheet in Attic
Marsiah “Siah” Emmanuel Collins, 19; Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia “Keke” Nicole Smith, 17
All 4 Slain Victims Identified in Alabama Sweet 16 Mass Shooting, But Nobody Has Been Arrested
Helen Holland, 81, was visiting her older sister in west London on Wednesday and was on foot when she was struck by a police motorbike as part of an escort for Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh
Woman, 81, Dies After Being Struck by Motorcycle Escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh