Two people have been shot, one fatally, at the Maryland funeral of a 10-year-old gun violence victim, authorities said.

The shooting occured on Tuesday afternoon at the Washington National Cemetery in Prince George's County, according to a report by ABC news.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Maj. David Blazer of the Prince George’s County Police said authorities received "numerous calls" in relation to a disturbance at the cemetery shortly after 1:15 p.m. local time. Upon arrival, police found a male and a female who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was later pronounced dead.

“The adult female is being treated for non-life-threatening wounds at this point,” Blazer said.



He added that the individuals “were not directly related to the funeral of the 10-year-old,” and that police believed the shooting to be a dispute “totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral.”

Blazer confirmed that one person is in custody following the shooting and said that authorities are “looking into the circumstances of that arrest to see if it’s related.”

Neither the names of the victims nor the name of the alleged shooter were released. Police also did not confirm if the funeral was able to take place following the incident.



Arianna Davis. Federal Bureau of Investigation

According to the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department, 10-year-old Arianna Davis was shot on May 13 while traveling in a car with her family in Northeast Washington. She died three days later on May 17, authorities said.

A reward totaling up to $45,000 is being offered to anyone who may have information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Speaking after the 10-year-old’s death was confirmed last month, Chief Robert J. Contee III called the situation heartbreaking.

“It breaks my heart,” he said, according to a report from The Washington Post. “As long as we’re having the conversation about people dying as a result of illegal handguns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, then we got a lot of work left to do.”

