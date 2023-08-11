Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence

Pancho and Lefty have two brains, and one body, and a lot of fans missed him during his two-year absence: “Come see him any time!”

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 07:56PM EDT
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo . Photo:

Cameron Park Zoo/Facebook

The snake — named Pancho and Lefty — have two heads, two brains, and one body. He was taken off display in February 2021 due to a neck injury, but now he is fully healed and ready to greet his fans again.

In a Facebook post, the Cameron Park Zoo wrote that a Waco family “found this unique western rat snake in their yard” before donating him to the zoo in 2006.

“This snake probably wouldn’t have survived long in the wild as he has two brains that are often giving conflicting commands to his one body, so his movements are more sporadic and uncoordinated than typical one-headed snakes,” the zoo wrote, adding that the 2001 injury was the result of his neck “trying to go in different directions and getting stuck on branches, rocks, and other obstacles.”

Pancho and Lefty two-headed snake on on public display at the Cameron Park Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo/Facebook

"Our veterinary and reptile teams worked hard to keep the wound bandaged and clean,” they said, adding how “it took until June last year for the wound to fully heal.”

The Cameron Park Zoo said they’re happy to display Pancho and Lefty again after recovering, noting that they made his exhibit safer and more comfortable with grass.

“Now that he has been eating well and the wound has been fully closed for a year, we are excited to put him back out in the freshwater aquarium building,” they continued, adding they hope the grass “provides enough cover for the snake to feel secure while also being physically safe, so he does not injure his neck again.”

“We love how invested our community is in the zoo and in this snake," they concluded the post. “Even though he has been off exhibit for over two years, we still regularly get questions about him, so we are excited that he is visible for everybody again. Please note that he is housed in the freshwater aquarium building along the Brazos River Country trail, not in the herpetarium. Come see him any time!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Maddie Michels-Boyce, senior zookeeper for reptiles and amphibians at the Cameron Park Zoo, told The Dallas Morning News each brain has a separate personality. “The right brain is much more dominant and tends to control where they go,” she told the outlet. “The left brain is seemingly just along for the ride.”

Reptiles are more likely than mammals to have two heads but the condition is still very rare, according to AZ Animals. Known as bicephaly, the condition is the result of “an incomplete splitting of an embryo,” per the outlet. 

Michels-Boyce told The Dallas Morning News that Pancho and Lefty are around 2 to 3 feet long — smaller than an average 8-year-old rat snake — but overall remain in good health.

“We’re excited he’s doing well,” Michels-Boyce said. “We appreciate that everyone is so interested in him. We think he’s pretty great, too.”

Related Articles
cherie the champion surf dog
Cherie the Surfing French Bulldog Ends Impressive Career Riding the Waves with a Big Win (Exclusive)
Texas Woman Elizabeth Francis Celebrates 114th Birthday
Houston Woman Born During Taft Presidency Marks 114th Birthday with Five Generations of Family 
golden getaway
Vermont's 'Golden Getaway Weekend' Takes Large Golden Retriever Group Frolicking in the Forest
Dogs in cages in an animal shelter
How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires
Katy teen Callie Marie Mitchell unexpectedly dies after suffering medical episode at cheer camp
Texas Teen, 16, Dead After Unexpectedly Suffering Medical Episode at Cheer Camp
golden retriever saved from euthanasia
'Shy' Golden Retriever Being Wheeled to 'Euthanasia Room' Saved in Final Moments by Rescuers (Exclusive)
golden retriever stops bike thief for belly rubs
Jolly Golden Retriever Interrupts Alleged Bike Thief Mid-Crime for Belly Rubs — Watch!
Texas Hiker Who Died of Heat Stroke Was Scatting Fatherâs Ashes: âHorrible Shock,â Says Sister
Texas Hiker on Journey to Scatter Father’s Ashes Found Dead at Utah National Park: 'Horrible Shock'
Sir Darius Brown, Clear The Shelter
Teen Entrepreneur Helps Thousands of Rescue Pets Find Homes with Custom Bowties
Hank the Tank Bear Caught
Hank the Tank — Wild Bear Linked to Over 20 Home Invasions — Set to Move to Colorado Sanctuary
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly With Pet, Police Say
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly with Pet, Police Say
the asher house
TikTokers Donate Over $50K to Portland Animal Sanctuary After Owner Makes Plea amid Pneumonia Outbreak
A stretch of beach stands empty along Rockaway Beach at 59th Street after a woman was attacked by a shark in the early evening on August 07, 2023 in New York City
Woman in 'Serious' Condition After 'Extremely Rare' Shark Attack That Shuts Down N.Y.C. Beach
Friends of the Animal Village
3 Years and 300 Miles Later, Texas Family Reunited with Lost Dog
Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72.
Great-Grandparents and Dog Died Inside Home After AC Broke amid Extreme Texas Heat: 'Huge Loss'
Pitbull Returned to New Jersey Shelter 11 Months After Being Adopted
Pit Bull Looks 'Confused' After She Is Returned to Shelter to Restart Search for 'the Right Family'