Two Eagles Players Stretchered Off Field with Neck Injures in Preseason Game

Both players were carted off the field but have movement in their extremities, according to the team

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on August 18, 2023 10:08AM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (72) is attended to after an injury during the second half of an NFL preseason football game
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (72) is attended to after an injury during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Photo:

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Two Philadelphia Eagles players suffered neck injuries and were stretchered off the field during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

In the third quarter against the Browns, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, 25, landed on his neck and shoulder area after catching a pass, according to NBC News. He was carted off the field with a neck injury, while players from both teams surrounded him.

"WR Tyrie Cleveland is out with a neck injury. He has movement in all of his extremities," the Philadelphia Eagles wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (85) is brought off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL preseason football game
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (85) is brought off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Then in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, 21, was stretchered off the field after suffering “a neck injury,” the team wrote in an update on Twitter (now known as X), adding that the NFL player “has movement in all of his extremities.”

As he was being wheeled off the field, he gave a thumbs-up, per NBC News.

"I haven't talked to the doctors yet, but it sounds like they're moving around," coach Nick Sirianni said, according to ESPN. "I don't know anything else besides that."

The night was marred by injuries for Philadelphia, the outlet reported. An ankle injury sidelined cornerback Zech McPhearson in the second quarter. Rookie first-round pick Nolan Smith and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus both suffered shoulder injuries and left the game. Offensive lineman Josh Andrews also injured his ankle in the first half, per the outlet.

Smith said he was “doing well” and that he left the game as a safety measure, per ESPN, which added that McPhearson hurt his right leg while breaking a pass.

"Your heart goes out to them first and foremost, and you just think about your teammate," Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota said, per the outlet. "We play a game and it's a blessing to play a game, but when these situations get like that, it is scary."

