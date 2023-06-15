An American couple who traveled to the Mexican state of Baja California Sur was found dead in an oceanfront resort on Tuesday.

The couple, who were identified as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 28, per KTLA-5, was reportedly found between 10 and 11 hours after they died at the Rancho Pescadero hotel in El Pescadero, according to a statement shared by the Attorney General of the State of Baja California Sur on Thursday.

The Mexican state's attorney general wrote that there were no signs of violence, but the cause of death was intoxication by an unspecified substance. According to the Washington Post, forensic experts are working to determine the substance.



gofundme

In a statement to CNN, Rancho Pescadero Hotel General Manager Henar Gil said they were "not aware of any threat to guests' safety or wellbeing."

“We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy," Gil said in a statement provided to CNN by Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always.”

According to a GoFundMe for transportation and funeral costs for Lutz, the couple had reportedly visited a hospital to get treatment for food poisoning.

"We were told they were feeling much better a few days later," wrote Gabrielle Slate, who was identified as Lutz's stepsister by CNN. "We received a phone call saying that they had passed away peacefully in their hotel room in their sleep. We have been told it was due to improper venting of the resort and could be Carbon monoxide poisoning."



Local police initially said gas inhalation was to blame for the couple's death, according to the Associated Press.

linkedin

Lutz was supposed to meet her dad for Father's Day, Slate wrote on the donation page.

"All of this is completely unexpected. We are trying to get Abby home to us so we can have the funeral she deserves," Slate wrote. "Abby was the most beautiful soul and we will miss her so much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While an investigation into the couple's death remains ongoing, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told ABC affiliate KABC-TV that they are "closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death."

"We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

