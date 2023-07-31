Twitter X Sign Dismantled at San Francisco HQ After City, Residents Complain

"X" no longer marks the spot.

The giant, brightly lit sign erected atop the San Francisco headquarters building of the company formerly known as Twitter was disassembled on Monday after residents and others in the area complained over the weekend about its pulsating presence, according to multiple outlets.

The intense signage was installed on Friday amid reports that the company did not secure the proper permits, according to ABC affiliate KGO-TV. The city of San Francisco has opened an investigation into the matter, the outlet reports.

City records obtained by The San Francisco Standard reported that X staffers did not allow a building inspector access to the sign on Friday and Saturday.

According to The Standard, an inspector was told on Friday that it was a “temporary lighted sign for an event” and wasn’t permitted to inspect the structure. The next day, the inspector was again denied access, the outlet reported.

The social media giant did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the Mid-Market neighborhood, residents were lit up about the issue over the weekend.

"It is pretty annoying from my perspective," Jessica Xu, who lives across the street, told KGO-TV.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

The sign snafu is the latest for owner Elon Musk and the company, which announced its name change earlier this month.

"Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing," Musk, 52, wrote at the time.

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."



"In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world," he added. "The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At least one X user had to also say goodbye — to his handle.

San Francisco photographer Gene X Hwang had to turn over the handle @x last week after having it since 2007, according to NBC News.

Hwang told Mashable that he received an email from the social media company “basically saying they are taking it,” despite having no contact with them beforehand. He also claimed that the company did not offer any monetary compensation to him for suddenly taking his handle, nor did they apologize, per the reports.

However, they did offer to give him some merchandise in addition to “an exclusive visit to X’s HQ to meet members of our team.”

“We appreciate your loyalty and want to minimize the inconvenience this will cause,” read the letter to Hwang, who now goes by the username @x12345678998765.

