Twitter Users Blast YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger's Response to Grooming Allegations: 'Beyond Sick'

Many people on social media criticized the Miranda Sings actress' 10-minute video response in which she played the ukulele

By Brian Brant
Published on June 29, 2023
Colleen Ballinger
Photo:

Colleen Vlogs/YouTube

Twitter users slammed Colleen Ballinger's 10-minute video response to fans after she was accused of inappropriate behavior.

The internet personality — best known for her character Miranda Sings — spoke candidly in the video shared on her YouTube page on Wednesday after multiple longtime fans of Ballinger came forward in a recent HuffPost report alleging that she "maintained uncomfortably close relationships with them when they were teens."

According to NBC News, the 36-year-old was hit with similar accusations in 2020 when fellow YouTuber Adam McIntyre shared a video, claiming that he and Ballinger had an "inappropriate personal friendship" when he was a teenager. Ballinger addressed some of McIntyre's claims in a May 2020 video titled "Addressing Everything."

However, after Ballinger released her most recent video in which she described the situation as a "toxic gossip train," many Twitter users — including McIntyre — criticized her response.

"As much as colleen discredited & made fun of me, [I'm] glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped…everyone meet the REAL colleen ballinger," McIntyre wrote on Twitter. 

During the video Ballinger also sang, "All aboard the toxic gossip train, chatter down the tracks of misinformation, the toxic gossip train, you got a one-way ticket to manipulation station... tie me to the tracks and harass me for my past cause rumors look like facts."

Ballinger also stated that she did not understand that there should be boundaries at the beginning of her career and said that she had groupchats with fans and "there were times in DMs when I would overshare," she claimed. She changed her behavior and "took accountability" while expressing that parents are responsible for monitoring their child's online activity, Ballinger said.

While the YouTuber claimed her team advised her not to go online and address the allegations, she said she was never told she "couldn't sing," and added, "Today I only want to talk about the facts, so I hope you will be willing to listen."

As she continued to sing about the online hate she's received, she briefly paused her performance again to state, "It doesn't matter that these things aren't true when everyone just believes that you are the type of person that manipulates and abuses children."

She added: "The only thing I've ever groomed is my two Persian cats. I'm not a groomer, just a loser who didn't understand I shouldn't respond to fans, and I'm not a predator, even a lot of you think so because five years ago, I made a fart joke."

While some users appeared to express their support, Baliinger's response to the allegations was "beyond sick," according to Twitter user Franchesca Ramsey.

Ballinger's video, which had received more than 2.8 million views as of Thursday afternoon, also caused her name to trend on Twitter.

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Ballinger for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

