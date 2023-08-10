Human Interest Twitter Is Auctioning Off Old Items with Former Logos — and Even Selling Desk Chairs — Amid X Rebrand A painting of Ellen DeGeneres' viral 2014 Oscars selfie is up for bidding By David Chiu David Chiu David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 04:31PM EDT The old Twitter logo before the company was rebranded as X. Photo: David Odisho/Getty Twitter (now known as X) is clearing out reminders of its past. The social media company is auctioning off old items associated with the previous moniker and logos from its headquarters, CNN reported Thursday. About 584 items, such as memorabilia, office furniture and electronics, are up for bidding starting at $25, according to Heritage Global Partners, which is overseeing the auction in San Francisco. The sale is scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 to 14. X was not able to immediately comment when reached by PEOPLE. Elon Musk Is Under Federal Investigation for 'His Conduct' in $44 Billion Twitter Deal Among some of the specific objects up for auction are a Twitter bird neon marquee sign, an "@" neon marquee light sign, a Twitter hashtag with a bird logo display, a bird cage with a welded Twitter bird, "@ #" white statues — and even desk chairs. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Elon Musk Announces Twitter Logo Change, Plans to 'Bid Adieu' to 'All The Birds' Artwork also won't be spared from X’s office sale. Some of those objects include a painting of Ellen DeGeneres’ viral Oscar selfie from 2014, a Robin Williams Twitter tribute in the form of a "photo mosaic of celebrity tribute tweets" and a painting of former President Barack Obama. SpaceX founder Elon Musk purchased Twitter in Oct. 2022 for $44 billion and announced the company’s rebranding as X last month. On July 23, he posted: "Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion and Plans to Make Platform 'Better Than Ever' The tech mogul also said at the time: "In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird."