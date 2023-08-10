Twitter Is Auctioning Off Old Items with Former Logos — and Even Selling Desk Chairs — Amid X Rebrand

Twitter (now known as X) is clearing out reminders of its past.

The social media company is auctioning off old items associated with the previous moniker and logos from its headquarters, CNN reported Thursday.

About 584 items, such as memorabilia, office furniture and electronics, are up for bidding starting at $25, according to Heritage Global Partners, which is overseeing the auction in San Francisco. The sale is scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 to 14. X was not able to immediately comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Among some of the specific objects up for auction are a Twitter bird neon marquee sign, an "@" neon marquee light sign, a Twitter hashtag with a bird logo display, a bird cage with a welded Twitter bird, "@ #" white statues — and even desk chairs.



Artwork also won't be spared from X’s office sale. Some of those objects include a painting of Ellen DeGeneres’ viral Oscar selfie from 2014, a Robin Williams Twitter tribute in the form of a "photo mosaic of celebrity tribute tweets" and a painting of former President Barack Obama.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk purchased Twitter in Oct. 2022 for $44 billion and announced the company’s rebranding as X last month.

On July 23, he posted: "Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."



The tech mogul also said at the time: "In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird."

