Twins Share a Hug After Being Separated for 5 Days in Tenn. NICU: 'Cutest Thing Ever,' Says Mom

A Tennessee mom is sharing the special story behind a video of her twins hugging after spending five days apart immediately after they were born.

Meghan Huston gave birth to twin boys Declan and River at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in her hometown of Knoxville on March 23 when she was just 32 weeks pregnant.

The twins were then separated from each other for the next five days while they were being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Today reported.

Video of the twins’ adorable reunion has gone viral on both YouTube, where it has been viewed more than 3.5 million times, and TikTok, where it has been viewed over 19.4 million times.

In the clip, River wraps his left arm around his brother Declan’s shoulder while the twins are cuddled up against their mom’s chest.

"It was pretty amazing," Huston told Today. "I was like: 'Oh my gosh, this is the cutest thing ever.' "

Huston learned she was pregnant in August 2022 when she was just three weeks along, according to outlet. The Tennessee woman was worried that she would lose the twins during pregnancy, having miscarried the month before she learned she was pregnant once again.

The night before Huston took a pregnancy test, she said she saw a double rainbow. “I was pessimistic at the time, because I was very discouraged, so I thought that meant that I was probably going to have another miscarriage,” the mom of three told Today.



But now, Huston believes the rainbow was a sign of something else. "I told my husband: 'You know that double rainbow we saw? It was our two babies.' " she said.

After their birth, the twins spent 20 days in the NICU. For the first five days, they were kept in separate incubators.

Eventually, the trio was reunited as a group. Huston's husband had the camera rolling for the special moment, capturing River’s sweet gesture in the process.

More than 111,000 people have liked the video on YouTube, and more than 2 million people have liked the video on TikTok.

"You hear about how twins have bonds, but to actually see it in person? It was unreal," Huston told Today.