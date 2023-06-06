Twins Give Birth Hours Apart After One Sister Goes into Labor While Visiting Sibling in Hospital

When Rebecca Lawrence went to the hospital for a scheduled induction, sister Christina Keefer went along — and gave birth hours later

By
Published on June 6, 2023 02:44 PM
Rebecca and Christina are twins, and now their newborns will share a special bond because they were born on the same day
Photo:

WellSpan Health Facebook

Identical twins from Pennsylvania welcomed their first babies on the same day just hours apart!

Rebecca Lawrence and Christina Keefer live with their spouses about 15 minutes away from one another near WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, according to Good Morning America.

However, giving birth on the same day wasn't initially part of the plan.

"Rebecca had a scheduled induction at the hospital on Tuesday," the hospital wrote on social media. "Christina went to visit her sister in the hospital and while she was there, she went into labor too!"

On May 25, Lawrence gave birth to her daughter Raylynn at 12:07 a.m., according to GMA. That afternoon, Keefer welcomed son Xavian at 1:17 p.m.

The sisters were even able to attend each other’s deliveries thanks to the well-timed turn of events, and shared recovery rooms next door to one another, per the outlet.

The babies also shared close-to-identical birth stats. Raylynn weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz., while Xavian checked in at 8 lbs. 12 oz, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

"Their newborns will share a special bond," the hospital added.

Despite the similar way their babies entered the world, the twins did not have identical pregnancies.

"It was interesting to see the different experiences we were having, like she would have like morning sickness and everything like that, but I didn't have any," Lawrence told GMA. "And it was nice kind of getting to go through it with somebody else, and then if we had any issues, we could just talk about it."

The sisters were each discharged from the hospital with their healthy newborns within a day of one another, just in time to celebrate their own birthdays on May 29, per the outlet.

