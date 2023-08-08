Human Interest Seeing Double! All the Best Photos from the 2023 Twins Days Festival in Ohio The annual gathering of multiples, held in Twinsburg, Ohio, brought out twosomes young and old, many dressed for the fest's pirate theme By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 8, 2023 04:17PM EDT Trending Videos Twins Days 2023. Photo: Nick Childers/Shutterstock A thunderstorm didn’t stop more than 2,000 identical and fraternal pairs of twins from coming together to celebrate what makes them unique (and the same!) at the 48th Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, from Aug. 4-6. “It’s like a family reunion,” says Sandy Miller, 80, a mom of twins whose family has been involved with planning the annual event since its 1976 inception. “It’s amazing to see people from every walk of life who all have so much in common.” This year’s fest included local families and some from as far as Australia. “It’s about the friendships they make while they’re here,” says Miller. “People come to enjoy the twinship.” Here, check out some of the coolest pairs from the event, which had a "Shiver Me TWINbers" theme this year. 01 of 10 Heather Schlueter of Chicago and Michelle McKenna of Boston Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 02 of 10 Camryn and Camille Foxx (above) of Cleveland and Jolie and Harlie Sims of Houston Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 03 of 10 Shanice and Lanice Cotto of Jacksonville, Shenelle and Gennelle Taylor of New York City and Bonnie and Sunny Lee of Los Angeles Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 04 of 10 Twins Await Contest Results Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 05 of 10 Cheri and Laurie Schreiber of Saint Mary's, Pennsylvania, and Tammi and Marci Kavelman of Toronto Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 06 of 10 Akanksha and Ankita Mahindrakar of Cleveland Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 07 of 10 Twins in Their Fest Best Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 08 of 10 Dan and Dave Kirkpatrick of Milwaukee Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 09 of 10 Hannah and Sarah Miller of Twinsburg Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock 10 of 10 Multiples Line Up for the Annual Double Take Parade Twins Days 2023. Nick Childers/Shutterstock