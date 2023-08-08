Seeing Double! All the Best Photos from the 2023 Twins Days Festival in Ohio

The annual gathering of multiples, held in Twinsburg, Ohio, brought out twosomes young and old, many dressed for the fest's pirate theme

Updated on August 8, 2023 04:17PM EDT
Twins-parade-6
Twins Days 2023. Photo:

Nick Childers/Shutterstock

A thunderstorm didn’t stop more than 2,000 identical and fraternal pairs of twins from coming together to celebrate what makes them unique (and the same!) at the 48th Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, from Aug. 4-6.

“It’s like a family reunion,” says Sandy Miller, 80, a mom of twins whose family has been involved with planning the annual event since its 1976 inception. “It’s amazing to see people from every walk of life who all have so much in common.”

This year’s fest included local families and some from as far as Australia. “It’s about the friendships they make while they’re here,” says Miller. “People come to enjoy the twinship.”

Here, check out some of the coolest pairs from the event, which had a "Shiver Me TWINbers" theme this year.

Heather Schlueter of Chicago and Michelle McKenna of Boston

Twins Days 2023
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Camryn and Camille Foxx (above) of Cleveland and Jolie and Harlie Sims of Houston

Twins-parade-8
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Shanice and Lanice Cotto of Jacksonville, Shenelle and Gennelle Taylor of New York City and Bonnie and Sunny Lee of Los Angeles

twins-parade-4
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Twins Await Contest Results

Twins-parade-7
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Cheri and Laurie Schreiber of Saint Mary's, Pennsylvania, and Tammi and Marci Kavelman of Toronto

twins-parade-3
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Akanksha and Ankita Mahindrakar of Cleveland

twins-parade-5
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Twins in Their Fest Best

twins-parade-2
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Dan and Dave Kirkpatrick of Milwaukee

Twins-parade-6
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Hannah and Sarah Miller of Twinsburg

Twins-Parade-1
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
Multiples Line Up for the Annual Double Take Parade

Twins-parade-9
Twins Days 2023.

Nick Childers/Shutterstock
