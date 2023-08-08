Seeing Double! All the Best Photos from the 2023 Twins Days Festival in Ohio

A thunderstorm didn’t stop more than 2,000 identical and fraternal pairs of twins from coming together to celebrate what makes them unique (and the same!) at the 48th Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, from Aug. 4-6.

“It’s like a family reunion,” says Sandy Miller, 80, a mom of twins whose family has been involved with planning the annual event since its 1976 inception. “It’s amazing to see people from every walk of life who all have so much in common.”

This year’s fest included local families and some from as far as Australia. “It’s about the friendships they make while they’re here,” says Miller. “People come to enjoy the twinship.”

Here, check out some of the coolest pairs from the event, which had a "Shiver Me TWINbers" theme this year.