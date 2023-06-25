This $700 Cordless Vacuum with ‘Great Suction’ Is on Sale for $150 at Amazon Right Now

One reviewer called it “lightweight yet powerful”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 08:00PM EDT
Amazon Prime Day Tvwio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

’Tis the season for spring cleaning chores to make their way onto summer to-do lists. And if you’re looking for an upgrade to your utility closet, then a cordless vacuum is the way to go. Lucky for you, Amazon just put a must-have model on super sale ahead of Prime Day.

This Tvwio Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner combines function with fashion (as far as cleaning gadgets go, anyway), since its colorful and sleek silhouette can perform multiple tasks. The best part? It’s marked down by a full 79 percent at Amazon right now. 

The vacuum can be used on both carpet and hard floors, like wood and tile. It features two cleaning modes that can reach an impressive suction power of 23,000 pascals, snatching up dust, dirt, and other debris in a flash. Its high-torque head and motorized brush roll are also designed to avoid pesky knots and tangles from hair, according to the brand. Plus, the device’s five-stage filtration system securely traps messes and protects them from being spit back into your living space as you vacuum.

Amazon Prime Day Tvwio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Tvwio Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

In addition to its power, the vacuum is plenty functional, since it can be converted from an upright style to an extended wand, and into a handheld. It also comes with two attachments (a brush head and crevice tool) for more precise cleaning — whether it be under furniture, in car interiors, or overhead.

And when it comes time to recharge, you can simply pop out the detachable battery rather than lugging the whole device to an outlet. On a full charge, the vacuum promises a 35-minute runtime. It also comes with a wall mount for convenient storage, which is especially handy if you don’t have the floor nor closet space to sacrifice. 

Tons of Amazon shoppers have raved about the cordless vacuum. One reviewer raved about the “great suction” and convenient cordless-ness of the vacuum, while another compared its price point to Dyson models in their review. They finished off by calling it the “best value cordless vacuum.”

A third user described it as “lightweight yet powerful,” then explained: “Weighing in at just 5 pounds, this vacuum surprisingly has the power to suck the dirt right up.” They continued: “The swivel head was especially impressive on my area rugs, and its LED light helps me see what I would have missed as it easily slides under furniture.” They finished off by noting: “The vacuum performs equally as well on my tile floors.”

Don’t miss the impressive markdown on the Tvwio Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 79 percent off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Fire Pit Roundup tout
12 Deals on Fire Pits That Are Easy to Set Up and Use — Starting at $28
Deal Roundup: Steeply Discounted Cleaning Gadgets Tout
The 13 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops
One-Off Deal: Cleaning Gadget Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Tile Scrubber a ‘Back Saver,’ and It’s Just $23 Today
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day IPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
This Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Is Among the Best We Tested, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
One-Off Deal: O'Cedar Bucket and Mop Tout
This Spin Mop That Can Tackle ‘Disgusting’ Floors Is a Fan Favorite at Amazon — and It’s Just $40
Deal Roundup: TK Summer Wreaths Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Bright and Beautiful Summer Wreaths for Front Doors, and Prices Start at $13
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Vacuum Cleaners Tout
The 25 Best Vacuum Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Up to 70% Off
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Grelife Tower Fan
This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
One-Off Deal: TK Vacuum Tout
This ‘Super Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything’ Is Just $95 at Amazon Today
Amazon Prime Day Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds
This Table Fan with ‘Amazing Power’ Is Now Just $45 at Amazon
Amazon Memory Foam Bath Mat Sale Tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This ‘Soft' and ‘Plush’ Memory Foam Bath Mat to Their Carts
Amazon Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Does Not Miss a Spot’ Is 60% Off Today
Handheld Fan tout
This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon