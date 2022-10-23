Entertainment TV Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Finalist and Tyler Perry Collaborator, Dead at 44 "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend," Zuri Craig's family wrote on Instagram after he died on Friday By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 23, 2022 07:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Matthew Eisman/WireImage Zuri Craig, known for his time competing and making it to the finals on season 10 of America's Got Talent, has died. He was 44. The singer died Friday, according to an announcement shared by his family Sunday on his ZoReMi Entertainment's Instagram page, featuring a collage of images from Craig's life and career. A cause of death was not provided. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." Carly Simon's Sisters, Composer Lucy Simon and Opera Singer Joanna Simon, Dead of Cancer a Day Apart Competing with Jeffrey Lewis as one half of the Craig Lewis Band, Craig made it to the finals of America's Got Talent season 10 in 2015. After performing covers of James Brown's "This is a Man's World" and Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down," they finished in fifth place. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Craig previously worked with Tyler Perry, appearing onscreen in Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) and A Madea Christmas (2011), as well as providing vocals in Madea Gets a Job (2013). He also created a web series entitled Black Hollywood: Atlanta, for which he held a casting call last July.