Zuri Adele 'Inspired' by BLM's Patrisse Cullors After Working with Her on Good Trouble

For Good Trouble star Zuri Adele, the way life is imitating art on her Freeform series is a bit "triggering."

"It's certainly not an escape," Adele, 30, tells PEOPLE of the show, which follows her character Malika Williams as she becomes enthralled in a case involving a young Black man named Jamal Thompson, who was shot multiple times by police and bled for nearly 20 minutes without receiving medical treatment. Malika goes on to lead protests in Jamal's honor.

The show undoubtedly mirrors what's happening in the world today as many Americans continue to protest systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, among others.

Despite the heaviness of the series — which is named after Rep. John Lewis' quote about fighting injustice and is a spinoff of The Fosters — Adele feels motivated by her character, who was "inspired" by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors (who now is a writer on the show).

"Our showrunner [Joanna Johnson] read her book When They Call You a Terrorist and I know that inspired a lot of how she wrote my character," Adele says.

"[Cullors] consults for all the characters, but certainly a lot on my storyline and any storylines that center around activism. I do have this beautiful friendship with her now," Adele says. "I've shadowed her at meetings, different events she's held and organized. She's been on set with us a lot. It's incredible to work with her and Dr. Melina Abdullah, who is the leader of BLM Los Angeles."

"What I'm inspired by the most is that they have so much joy. On top of taking care of their own families, they are constantly on the phone and in communications with families who have lost loved ones to police violence, they're having conversations, going to court with people, constantly strategizing protests and sit-ins. They have these laughs that are so infectious. They smile so much and hug so hard. They know tomorrow is not promised and know we can die doing this work," Adele says of Cullors and Abdullah.

Adele says working with Cullors has helped encourage the activism on Good Trouble to continue even when the cameras aren't rolling.

"Even going to protests now with Patrisse and Dr. Melina — it's so powerful and wonderful because it's such a mirror to filming on set and then doing it in real life and realizing this is real life," Adele shares.

"As much as we encourage on-screen to our audiences, we definitely do that work on the set too and in the network of Freeform. It feels really genuine. It feels like we're always supported to ask difficult questions and everyone's always trying to do better in the world. It feels like work beyond acting," Adele explains.

Adele shares that getting into character as Malika has also pushed her to do more personally to fight for change.

"Malika is more on the frontline than I used to be. I use to do more fundraising, more sending out the petitions," Adele shares, explaining that "Crowds are hard for me."

"Big spaces with a lot of people are sometimes anxiety-inducing for me, but what I love now is that because we've done it on set and because I'm more connected with the leaders, I find I protest more often."

Still, these current times have left Adele feeling a wide range of emotions.

"I'm feeling a lot of things. I'm feeling like in many ways our ancestors have passed this baton in the movement for liberation and we are running with it and we have been running with it. It just feels like a lot more people and companies are publicly stating support, and I also feel resentment that it took so long and so many things for it to happen," Adele shares.

"The pandemic and people really being quarantined at home and no sports and concerts — there are so many less distractions from the fact that Black people are being murdered... I also feel traumatized. I mean to experience, to see so many murders in the same ways that lynchings were made public and the people were smiling and going to watch, this is no different."

"Overall, I'm feeling hopeful and I think holding space for the resentment about it taking so long — I mean this has been a fight for centuries and it's collective work for every citizen of the world," Adele adds. "I'm glad that it's now becoming a shared fight."

Today's civil rights movement has continued into Pride Month, which Adele — who identifies as bisexual — hopes will focus on more Black and brown people of the LGBTQ community.

"I'm really excited for more black and brown people to be centered in Pride Month in a way that I hope continues going forward."

As for how Adele is celebrating, she shares: "I'm just celebrating pride by being my authentic self."

"Right now we are not all physically together, well we are in protest, but a lot of it will be on social media in remembering that so much about pride was led by Black people fighting for justice and on the other side of that so much of the Civil Rights Movement was led by LGBTQ community, who weren't always highlighted."

"I'm just glad we can be loud and proud as queer people in the movement for Black liberation and in the movement for gay rights as Black people. I'm really excited about the intersectionality of it all that we can fight for freedom on all fronts without needing to choose."

Good Trouble is now streaming on Hulu.

