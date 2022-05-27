Kaley Cuoco's Pal Zosia Mamet Approves of Tom Pelphrey: 'He Loves Her Like Nobody's Business'

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their first public appearance earlier this week after posting couple photos on social media

Kaley Cuoco's new love is officially best friend-approved.

When The Flight Attendant costars attended an HBO Max FYC event for the series, Cuoco and her close pal off screen Zosia Mamet shared the backstory of how Mamet, 34, met her friend's new love Tom Pelphrey.

"It's weird, she was like, the last one to meet him. I was devastated about it," Cuoco, 36, revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Despite the anticipation before their meeting, Mamet said: "When I met him ... I was like, 'I feel like I've known you forever.' And he loves her like nobody's business, and that's all that matters to me."

Mamet also said she quickly had a good feeling about the relationship from what she heard about Pelphrey, 39, from Cuoco.

"I knew when she knew," said the former Girls star. "When you're best friends with someone, when you're truly best friends and you love them that deeply, you're so interconnected."

Cuoco and the Ozark star made their first public appearance as a couple on Monday when they attended producer Greg Berlanti's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

Cuoco has posted several sweet photos with her new beau, from pool dates to "farm life" afternoons — and lots of cuddling in between.

Cuoco opened up to Glamour about her love life and what she hopes the future holds for her in an interview for the magazine's April cover, shortly before Pelphrey began to pop up on her Instagram feed.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she shared. "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

The former Big Bang Theory star filed for divorce from Karl Cook last September after three years of marriage. And, in fact, she said it was Mamet who helped her through the transition back to single life.

"She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting [season 2], we just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work some days without her," Cuoco told Kelly Clarkson on the singer's talk show last month.