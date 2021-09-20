Zooey Deschanel, Jason Alexander, More Stars Complain About Not Having Emmys in Hilarious Sketch

During the 73rd annual Emmy Awards Sunday, Zooey Deschanel, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Alexander and Scott Bakula participated in a "No Emmy Support Group" sketch led by Cedric the Entertainer

Unfortunately, not everyone can be a winner!

During the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, host Cedric the Entertainer appeared in a hilarious sketch titled "Emmy Support Group," where he provided support to his fellow TV stars who have yet to receive an Emmy award.

Zooey Deschanel, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Alexander and Scott Bakula were all in attendance for a monthly No Emmy Support Group meeting run by Cedric, 57. Going around the circle, each star shared their gripe with failing to be properly recognized by the Television Academy.

Getting the discussion started, Bakula explained how he hasn't won an Emmy despite beginning his TV career in 1977. Cedric then pointed out that even though Bakula, 66, has yet to win, he has earned five nominations and owns five mansions.

"Seriously, Cedric? I would trade one of the smaller houses for an Emmy," Bakula said.

Hannigan, 47, then broke down in tears. When asked if she was okay, the actress admitted the she was using the group as an opportunity to showcase her acting rage.

"Well, nothing. I just thought maybe this could get me an Emmy," she said. "I've never even been nominated. Like, not even on How I Met Your Mother. And I was the mother, I think. I was a little confused."

Alyson hannigan Credit: cbs

After Cedric said that Hannigan was nominated for a TV Guide Award in 2001 for her work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hannigan seemed surprised by the news. She then sarcastically noted how "validating" the TV Guide nomination is.

Alexander, 61, also lamented about his lack of a trophy, despite his numerous nominations.

"I've been nominated eight times, seven consecutive for playing George Costanza [on Seinfeld]," he said, noting he "lost all of the seven times" for his Seinfeld role. "I want my Emmy!"

After Bakula and Alexander went back and forth over their years of experience in the entertainment business, Fred Savage popped up from behind the camera to highlight his own credentials.

"Did you start early, Jason? Did you start young? Because I had two nominations by the time I was 14. Zero wins," Savage, 45, said. "You don't bounce back. That's why I'm reduced to directing this sketch."

Cedric then asked for Deschanel, 41, to help get the discussion back on track. "So, I haven't won an Emmy. But you know what? My generation isn't into awards," the actress, who received one nomination in 2012 for her role in New Girl, said. "We're all deserving of love and respect."

Though Cedric supported Deschanel's positive take, the actress quickly countered: "But also, where's my f------ Emmy? Where's my Emmy?"

Cedric the Entertainer, Zooey Deschanel and Jason Alexander Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty; Shutterstock; Michael Kovac/Getty

Eventually, Cedric brought in Dr. Phil to help guide the group of actors.

"You are forever going to be the last pig under the gate if all you do is sit around and whine without action," the two-time Daytime Emmy winner, 71, said. "If you want an Emmy, get yourself booked on Ted Lasso or The Crown. That's what you got to do. Action!"