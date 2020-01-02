Zooey Deschanel & 'Sweetie' Jonathan Scott Celebrate First New Year Together with Loving Posts

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott rang in the new year in each other’s arms.

The couple, who started dating in September, both celebrated the beginning of 2020 on Wednesday with a sweet embrace — cuddling up together in a series of loving Instagram photos shared on their respective accounts.

In the pictures, Deschanel, 39, wore a leopard print furry coat, while Scott, 41, rocked a black jacket, hoodie, and matching hat. They posed together outside on a balcony.

Each of their posts came with touching messages.

“A truly Happy New Year with my sweetie! 🥳 🥰💕,” wrote Deschanel in the caption of her photo.

“Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything😍” said Scott in his post.

They also both wrote loving comments on the other’s post — Deschanel telling Scott, “I’m the luckiest gal!” and the Property Brothers star vowing, “New Years Resolution… continue being the kinda fella you deserve ❤️.”

RELATED: Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Get Into the Holiday Spirit Ahead of First Christmas Together

Deschanel and Scott haven’t been shy about expressing their feelings for one another on social media since going public with their relationship.

They spent their first holiday season together, snacking on cookies and smiling in front of the Christmas tree. Scott even partook in a seasonal tradition Deschanel is all too familiar with: watching Elf, the 2003 Christmas comedy she starred in.

“You’re so pretty you could be on a Christmas card 😍,” he wrote to Deschanel on Instagram, quoting a line from the movie.

Also in December, Scott and Deschanel had a double date with his brother and sister-in-law at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere in Hollywood, California.

And then there was Deschanel’s Very She & Him Christmas Party tour, which Deschanel performed with her She & Him partner M. Ward. Scott joined Deschanel on stage for a few stops, and proved he’s the perfect Instagram boyfriend too by sharing backstage footage from her Oakland, California, show.

“Supportin my girl. Thank you Oakland for supporting @sheandhim. LA…you’re next. #melekalikimaka,” he captioned a selfie from the concert on Instagram.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Says He’s ‘Beyond Thankful’ for Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel and His Loved Ones

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Scott “bonded” early on in their relationship over a “shared love of music” after becoming friends on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke in August.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the source added. “And he’s very close to his family and loves children.”

In September, Deschanel announced her split from husband of four years Jacob Pechenik, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement at the time, “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Deschanel and Pechenik share two children together: daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.