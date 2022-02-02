"I was like, 'Isn't that a good thing?' " the actress recalled about the writers' concerns

Zooey Deschanel Says New Girl Writers Thought She and Jake Johnson Had Too Much Chemistry at First

Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson's on-screen chemistry was a bit too real for New Girl writers.

On Monday's episode of the Welcome to Our Show, podcast, hosts and New Girl alums Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, and Deschanel share behind-the-scenes details of the hit series' second episode.

Morris, who starred in New Girl as Winston Bishop, asks Deschanel, "Is it true that there was so much chemistry between you and Jake in the beginning that you guys couldn't be in the same shot together?"

Although Deschanel and Johnson portrayed fan-favorite TV couple Jessica Day and Nick Miller on the long-running series, who tied the knot in the show's finale, she confirmed that the writers didn't want them too close prematurely.

"I remember them saying that," she said, adding, "They were like, 'Listen, you guys have such great chemistry. This is a series, we have to play this out over time, and we don't want to put you guys in the same storylines together.' "

"I was like, 'Isn't that a good thing?' " Deschanel recalled. "I think we all had good chemistry together from the get-go, in different ways. They did say they wanted to play out that storyline, that our chemistry was really good."

The New Girl rewatch podcast, Welcome to Our Show, debut episode was released on Jan. 24.

In the podcast, Deschanel, Simone, and Morris are rewatching all seven seasons of the hit Fox comedy while revealing never-before-told stories and sharing their favorite memories.

