Zooey Deschanel already has nearly 14,000 followers on the social media app

Zooey Deschanel Puts a Twist on the Iconic New Girl Intro in Debut TikTok Video

There's a New Girl on TikTok.

Zooey Deschanel made her debut on the social media app on Friday by paying homage to the Fox comedy show with her first video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 41, held up a mirror at the start of the clip — an ode to her former show — as she began to sing the New Girl theme song.

Deschanel changed her wardrobe as she went around different areas of her house singing, "Hey girl, whatcha' doing? Hey girl, where you going? Who's that girl? (Who's that girl?)."

The Celebrity Dating Game host began on her porch swing, wearing a white dress with seashell print, before moving on to the doorway of her home wearing floral pajamas. She then danced near her piano wearing a blue gingham dress, and finally ended up back by her porch swing as she grabbed the gold mirror once more.

Instead of singing, "It's Jess!" Deschanel broke character and said, "No, it's me Zooey. Hi. I'm on TikTok."

Unlike the New Girl alum's original intro, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Cece (Hannah Simone), and Winston (Lamorne Morris) didn't make the cut for her debut TikTok.

TikTok users seem to approve of the clever video, as Deschanel has already racked up nearly 14,000 followers on her first day on the app.