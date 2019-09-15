Zooey Deschanel Seen for the First Time After Her Ex Speaks Out Amid Her Jonathan Scott Romance

Image zoom Zooey Deschanel BENS/BACKGRID

Zooey Deschanel stepped out solo on Saturday, just one day after news broke of her romance with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

Deschanel, who announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik on Sept. 6, was seen picking up dinner in Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday.

The actress, 39, wore a wine-colored top and dark pants as she carried a pizza box and two bags in her arms.

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed Deschanel had moved on with the HGTV star, 41. “It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” a source said about the mother of two’s relationship with Scott.

An insider close to Scott said he and Deschanel first when they filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

One day after the news of the actress’ new romance, Pechenik spoke out about the current state of his relationship with his ex.

“Everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together,” Pechenik told HollywoodLife. “We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them… I’m happy.”

Deschanel and Pechenik, who wed in 2015, are parents to 4-year-old daughter Elsie Otter and 2-year-old son Charlie Wolf.

Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for months, according to a source, before announcing the news.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”