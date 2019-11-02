Zooey Deschanel Opens Up About Attending J.D. Scott's Wedding with His Brother Jonathan

Zooey Deschanel not only had a great time at J.D. Scott‘s Halloween wedding — but it also marked a first for the actress!

On Friday, Zooey, 39, opened up about attending the holiday-themed nuptials with J.D.’s younger brother Jonathan Scott.

In a post on Instagram, the New Girl star congratulated J.D., 43, and his new wife Annalee Belle on their wedding and expressed her happiness to have been apart of their special day alongside two photos.

The first shot saw J.D. and Annalee embracing and smiling at each other under strings of lights, about to kiss, while the second featured Zooey and Jonathan, 41, posing in their Batman and Catwoman costumes in the same outdoor area.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman. Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired!” the actress captioned the shots.

“Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union! ❤️💕❤️💕,” she added.

Zooey and Jonathan — who began dating in September and made their relationship Instagram official on October 20 — first gave fans a glimpse of their Halloween-wedding attire earlier on Friday.

The Property Brothers star posted several photos with his girlfriend as he showed off his metal-plated armor from head to toe, a gold utility belt and a flowing black cape. In some photos, he was seen sporting a Batman mask complete with tiny bat ears and glowing blue eyes.

Zooey kept her look a little simpler with a full-length leather bodysuit, a chunky belt and a headband with black cat ears.

The wedding of the eldest Scott brother was held at a private home in Las Vegas on Thursday. Guests celebrated the couple with an over-the-top, 1940s and ’50s vintage movie theatre-themed soiree. The elaborate event included a ’50s candy shoppe, absinthe fountain lounge, photo trailer, concession stands, and synchronized swimmers.

Like Jonathan and Zooey, each guest came decked out in a Halloween costume. Jonathan wore a different outfit during the ceremony, as J.D.’s groomsmen — five in total, including Jonathan and Drew — all dressed up in Mortal Kombat-inspired outfits to stand beside him as he said his vows.

Drew and his wife Linda Phan changed into Woody and Jessie from Toy Story for the reception.

Though the bride and groom did not dress in specific costumes, their outfits were far from traditional wedding attire. J.D. sported a rhinestone-studded suit and tie and his makeup-artist bride wore a sheer, corseted wedding dress, which she paired with turquoise t-strap heels and pink-tinged hair.

Attending the family wedding is another big step in Jonathan and Zooey’s blossoming romance.

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating after they were seen walking hand in hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Later that month, the two were spotted sharing several smooches while seated front row during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

Before that, Jonathan would often show his new girl some social media love with double taps on her pictures and flirtatious comments on Instagram.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Zooey and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement of their split, but that her relationship with Jonathan was “new” and that “they are having a lot of fun together.”

The following week, a different source told PEOPLE that Deschanel was happy about her new romance.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the insider said, adding that after the now-couple met on the set of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, “They bonded over a shared love of music. He’s very close to his family and loves children.”