Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott 'Started Talking as Friends' After Meeting on Carpool Karaoke

Zooey Deschanel‘s new romance with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott blossomed from a friendship.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple became fast friends after they filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke together with their siblings last month. After getting to know each other, it became clear that there was something special between them.

“They were doing carpool karaoke and they had a really fun day,” the source says. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it. It’s still a very new relationship.”

The source says Deschanel was drawn to Scott’s sense of humor and that they bonded over their shared interests.

“He has a great sense of humor. They have a lot of the same interests,” the source says. “They both love music and movies.”

Just one week after announcing her split from husband Jacob Pechenik, Deschanel, 39, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Scott, 41.

Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for months, according to a source, before announcing the news.

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” a source told PEOPLE last weekend.

In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Deschanel and the HGTV star didn’t shy away from PDA as they arrived at Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California, on Friday.

On Sep. 6, the New Girl star and her producer husband announced they were ending their marriage after four years.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”