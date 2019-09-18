Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott‘s romance is continuing to blossom, and it all began from their shared love of music.

A source tells PEOPLE that the new couple, who became fast friends last month on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, formed a close bond due to their similar interests in life.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the source says. “They bonded over shared love of music. He’s very close to his family and loves children.”

Deschanel, 39, split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, earlier this month, but the New Girl actress is “really happy and in a good place” while newly dating the Property Brothers star, 41, the source says.

“He lives in Las Vegas, so they’ve seen each other in L.A.,” says the source, who notes that Scott has not yet met Deschanel’s children with Pechenik: Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2.

Scott and Deschanel’s relationship sparked during their appearance on Carpool Karaoke, which they filmed together with their siblings. After the show, the group of four kept the party (and bonding) going when they “did karaoke together in L.A.,” the source says.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Scott’s “great sense of humor” helped draw Deschanel in during their time on Corden’s show.

“They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show,” the source said. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it. It’s still a very new relationship.”

Deschanel and Scott were spotted walking hand-in-hand together just a week after she announced her split from Pechenik. They had been separated for several months, according to a source, before the news broke.

In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Deschanel and the HGTV star didn’t shy away from PDA as they arrived at Little Dom’s restaurant in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

On Sep. 6, the New Girl star and her producer husband announced that they were ending their marriage after four years.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”