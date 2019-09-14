Zooey Deschanel's Ex Jacob Pechenik Speaks Out After She Moves on with New Boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel‘s estranged husband is breaking his silence on their split.

One day after the news of the actress’ new romance with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, Jacob Pechenik spoke out about the current state of his relationship with his ex. The pair announced on Sept. 6 they were separating following four years of marriage.

“Everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together,” Pechenik told HollywoodLife. “We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them… I’m happy.”

Deschanel and Pechenik, who wed in 2015, are parents to 4-year-old daughter Elsie Otter and 2-year-old son Charlie Wolf. Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for months, according to a source, before announcing the news.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed Deschanel had moved on with the HGTV star. “It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” a source said about the mother of two’s relationship with Scott.

An insider close to Scott said he and Deschanel first when they filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Also, Deschanel and Scott were recently spotted holding hands at Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California.

In addition to sharing their two kids, Deschanel shares the company Lettuce Grow with Pechenik. “[Zooey and I] haven’t had so many differences when it comes to the business, we both know what our strengths and weaknesses are and turn to each other for suggestions or advice on the other person’s expertise,” he told HollywoodLife about their business which aims to create a system that allows everyone to grow 20 percent of their own fresh food at home with no pesticides and 95 percent less water than traditional agriculture.