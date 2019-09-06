A Look Back at Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik's Ultra-Private Relationship

First Spotted
Zooey Deschanel and producer Jacob Pechenik — who met on the set of their project Rock the Kasbah — made their debut as a couple in Venice Beach, California, on Aug. 10, 2014, just about five months before PEOPLE confirmed their engagement.
Plus-One with a Side of PDA
Two weeks later, 42-year-old Pechenik escorted his new love, then 34, to the Emmy Awards in L.A., where the two walked the carpet hand-in-hand and even shared a few kisses for the cameras.
Kiss Off
Things were clearly heating up when the pair was snapped smooching after grabbing brunch and going for a hike in L.A. over Emmys weekend.
Camera-Ready Couple
Another month, another red carpet event for the duo, this one the Sept. 10 L.A. premiere of The Skeleton Twins, which Pechenik produced.
Getting Domestic
One month before revealing their pregnancy news, Deschanel and Pechenik kept it casual (and coordinated) on a grocery run in Studio City, California. “Jacob and I are over the moon,” the New Girl star told PEOPLE of expecting their first child. “We are so excited to meet our little one.” In the summer of 2015, daughter Elsie Otter entered the world.
Food for Thought
After welcoming Elsie, the health-conscious couple teamed up to launch the new initiative The Farm Project and ATTN:, and rolled out a video series on healthy eating and sustainable ingredients, “Your Food’s Roots with Zooey Deschanel.”
Proud Partner
Pechenik was by his wife’s side for major milestones, including the New Girl 100th episode party in 2016.
Growing Family
The notoriously private pair rarely spoke about their relationship, but in 2017, did confirm more happy news: the arrival of their second child, son Charlie Wolf.
Taking a Break
After the 2018 end of New Girl, Deschanel chose to step back from the spotlight to focus on her family.
“I do want to get back out there, but not until I find the right situation. I’m just having such a great time being with my kids because they’re really little and every day is different and exciting and fun,” she told PEOPLE.
Parting Ways
Most recently, the pair stepped out at the James Beard Awards in Chicago in May 2019. But in September, they confirmed their split in a statement to PEOPLE.
“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”