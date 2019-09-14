Zooey Deschanel Dating Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Less Than a Week After Split from Husband

Zooey Deschanel has a new man in her life — and it’s Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Another source close to Scott says they met shooting an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Just one week after announcing her split from husband Jacob Pechenik, Deschanel, 39, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Scott, 41.

In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Deschanel and the HGTV star showed off PDA as they arrived at Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California on Friday, Sept. 13.

The pair flashed wide smiles during the outing, with Deschanel sporting a blue dress and metallic flats while Scott wore a bomber jacket, grey jeans and sneakers.

On Sep. 6, the New Girl star and her producer husband announced they were ending their marriage after four years.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The former couple met on set of the Bill Murray comedy Rock the Kasbah. They confirmed their engagement in January 2015 and got married that summer, around the same time they welcomed their first child, daughter Elsie, in July. In addition to Elsie, now 4, they share son Charlie, 2.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Deschanel opened up about her life as a mom, noting that she has never shown her kids any of her work and that she and Pechenik “don’t do the TV thing” with them.

“To them, I’m just Mom,” she explained. “They don’t really watch TV, anyway. They don’t watch anything. It’s basically books and coloring books and toys and stuff.”

Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard, the lead singer of Death Cab For Cutie.

Scott was also previously married to Kelsy Ully. The former couple got married in 2007 and split in 2010.