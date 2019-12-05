Zooey Deschanel Brings Boyfriend Jonathan Scott on Stage as She Kicks Off She & Him Tour

Fans at Zooey Deschanel‘s She & Him show were treated to a special Property Brothers cameo on Wednesday night.

The actress, who is one half the musical duo with M. Ward, brought her boyfriend Jonathan Scott on stage as the Very She & Him Christmas Party tour kicked off in Philadelphia at The Met, according to a fan photo on Instagram.

It’s no surprise that Scott is supporting his lady as she tours: a source recently told PEOPLE that the couple “bonded” early on in their relationship over their “shared love of music.”

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” said the source. “And he’s very close to his family and loves children.”

Deschanel, 39, and Scott, 41, became fast friends while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings in August. A source previously told PEOPLE that Scott’s “great sense of humor” drew Deschanel in during their time on James Corden‘s show.

“They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show,” the source said. “They started talking as friends and realized there was more to it.”

Image zoom Jonathan Scott

On Sep. 6, the New Girl star and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, announced that their split, though a source told PEOPLE at the time they had been separated for “several months.” The two share daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” they told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

On Thanksgiving, Scott included Deschanel in a slideshow of photos on Instagram while expressing his gratitude for his loved ones.

“I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies,” he wrote. “You bring joy to my life. I love you. #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo.”

Along with photos of his brothers J.D. and Drew Scott, the HGTV star posted a sweet selfie of him and Deschanel.