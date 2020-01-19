Zooey Deschanel Celebrates 40th Birthday with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott & His Family at '80s Party

Zooey Deschanel took a trip back to the ’80s for her 40th birthday bash!

On Saturday night, the New Girl star brought back the big hair, colorful makeup and neon outfits to celebrate her milestone birthday with boyfriend Jonathan Scott, his twin brother Drew Scott, Drew’s wife Linda Phan and other pals.

Phan shared some photos and a video from the festivities, debuting the group’s creative costumes for the party while wishing Deschanel a happy birthday.

“HBD to the ZD💥Hooray for daily confetti, peewee and hair tease ⚡️ (Also, swipe to see how we do the 80s 🎉),” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the crew in a photo booth.

In the funky photo, Deschanel can be seen wearing a hot pink dress, decked out in sequins. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Jonathan wore a faux mullet, patterned shirt and retro pink sunglasses.

Phan and her husband Drew opted for the iconic ’80s workout theme with colorful leggings, body suits, leg warmers and sweat bands.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Says Birthday Girl Zooey Deschanel ‘Brought Joy and Laughter Back Into My Life’

Image zoom Linda Phan/Instagram

On Friday, Jonathan dedicated a sweet post to his girlfriend on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life!” the Property Brothers star, 41, captioned a photo of Deschanel in a pink and red dress, holding a matching pink balloon.

“I’m the luckiest girl,” Deschanel commented on the post.

Deschanel also marked the occasion herself, sharing a photo of herself surrounded by balloons. “Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet!” she wrote on Instagram. “Life is wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing people in mine. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full.”

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Jokes About Reaction to Relationship with Zooey Deschanel — ‘She’s Dating Who?!’

Deschanel and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, announced their split in September, though a source told PEOPLE at the time they had been separated for “several months.” The two shares 4-year-old daughter Elsie and 2-year-old son Charlie.

Deschanel and her current boyfriend, who split from his girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in 2018, became fast friends while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings last August. A source previously told PEOPLE that his “great sense of humor” drew Deschanel in during their time on James Corden‘s show.

“They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show,” the source said. “They started talking as friends and realized there was more to it.”

Jonathan recently told PEOPLE that Deschanel has blended in seamlessly with his family.

“It’s very, very important for me that the person I’m in love with also gets the approval of my whole family,” said the HGTV star. “Absolutely everybody has clicked with Zooey.”

And his twin brother, Drew, agreed. “Linda and I have noticed that they connect on an individual level as well, which is great,” said the real estate agent, who married his longtime love Phan in Italy in 2018. “They’re both amazing humans, and we love the idea of having her in our lives.”