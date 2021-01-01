Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Trailer Teases Peter Gallagher's Return

Peter Gallagher's character Mitch will be back on the show despite dying in the season 1 finale: See how

What once was dead can live on in a heart-song — at least on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Included in an exclusive trailer for the new season of NBC's whimsical musical dramedy is a scene featuring Zoey (Jane Levy) and her brother David (Andrew Leeds) watching a video of their father Mitch (Peter Gallagher), who died from a rare neurological disease in the season 1 finale.

"I know there's no roadmap for moving on," Mitch says in the clip, "but you have to move on."

It's clear that the new season will see Zoey and her family, which also includes her mother Maggie (Mary Steenburgen), explore their grief and try to move forward following the devastating loss.

Of course, Zoey will have plenty more to navigate with her job — it appears she's getting promoted and will be moving into an office, running things on the fourth floor at SPRQ Point — as well as her unresolved love triangle with coworker Simon (John Clarence Stewart) and best friend Max (Skylar Astin).

"We don't want to be in competition," Max tells her in the trailer. "You're not a prize..."

"Or a commodity to be won," Simon adds, completing the sentence. Clearly, they're gearing up for heart-song we can't wait to see. (Yeah, those are back, too.)

Max gets a few more dreamy moments in this trailer: we see him and Zoey sharing a romantic candlelit meal, and later, he gives Zoey a shield ring. "I just thought you'd want a little extra strength, you know, when you need it," he explains.

"I'm feeling 100 things at once," Zoey says, which pretty much sums up what it's like to watch the show.

"We can do this," Zoey says at the end, taking a deep breath.