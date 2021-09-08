Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Revived for Holiday Movie on Roku After Cancellation

Just when Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans thought the series was gone for good, it's returning with an all-new twist!

The upcoming holiday film, titled Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, will pick up right where season 2 left off. It will continue showing "Zoey's journey as she navigates work, family, love and everything in between," a description from the company reads.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is Roku's first original film.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke | Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn't just entertain people, it speaks to them," Colin Davis, Roku's head of original scripted programming, said in a statement. "The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special."

Series creator Austin Winsberg said he's "so extremely grateful" that The Roku Channel is helping to bring back the series in this capacity.

"I can't think of a more appropriate time to hear someone's heart song than the holidays," Winsberg said. "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood."

All 25 episodes of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel this fall.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was canceled at NBC in June after two seasons. Ahead of its cancellation, the critically-acclaimed series has been nominated for Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics' Choice awards. It won an Emmy last year for outstanding choreography for scripted programming.

Astin, 33, recently teased the holiday movie while speaking to NME.

"Oh, we're doing it — I'm booked, boo," the Pitch Perfect actor said. "I know there was a season three idea and maybe a season four idea, but now we're going to do a movie and maybe we'll do another movie [after that]."