See the Cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Perform J. Lo's 'Let's Get Loud' in Sneak Peek
One of the most lively musical numbers of the season will unfold when Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist returns Sunday on NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is turning up the volume!
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the NBC series' spring return, the cast performs an energetic rendition of Jennifer Lopez's 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud."
In the clip, Zoey (Jane Levy) looks on with amazement as Mo (Alex Newell) and Max (Skylar Astin) team up to lead the impressive number, which was filmed in one take.
The musical comedy, which debuted in January 2020, follows Zoey, a charmingly nerdy computer coder who discovers she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people as songs. Each episode features four to six musical numbers.
The current season 2 kicked off earlier this year with the surprising departure of Levy's costar, Lauren Graham. Showrunner Austin Winsberg explained the reason behind the star's departure in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter following the January episode, saying they had initially planned for the Gilmore Girls and Parenthood alum to remain on the show for season 2, but a scheduling conflict ensued from COVID-19-related production delays for Graham's upcoming Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
And since Graham had the upcoming series — which she both stars in and co-produces — in "first position," the actress was forced to say goodbye to Zoey. But Winsberg said he would welcome a return from Graham to the show once her schedule permits it.
"The door is always open for Lauren and Joan to return, and nothing would make me happier than having her back," he said. "Lauren and Jane have such a great rapport when they are playing off of each other. And I feel very fortunate that we were able to get her at all."
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
