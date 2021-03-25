One of the most lively musical numbers of the season will unfold when Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist returns Sunday on NBC

See the Cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Perform J. Lo's 'Let's Get Loud' in Sneak Peek

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is turning up the volume!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the NBC series' spring return, the cast performs an energetic rendition of Jennifer Lopez's 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud."

In the clip, Zoey (Jane Levy) looks on with amazement as Mo (Alex Newell) and Max (Skylar Astin) team up to lead the impressive number, which was filmed in one take.

The musical comedy, which debuted in January 2020, follows Zoey, a charmingly nerdy computer coder who discovers she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people as songs. Each episode features four to six musical numbers.

