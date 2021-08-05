Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist in Talks to Make Comeback with Holiday Movie on Roku
After Zoey's was canceled in June, production studio Lionsgate said it was searching for a new home for the musical sitcom
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist may get its encore after all.
Two months after the series was canceled by NBC, advanced negotiations are underway for a Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist holiday movie for Roku, PEOPLE confirms.
The series — which was axed after two seasons in June — followed Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a software developer who suddenly hears the innermost thoughts of people as elaborate musical numbers. It also starred Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Lauren Graham and Peter Gallagher, among others.
A rep for Roku had no comment when reached by PEOPLE Thursday.
Though short-lived, Zoey's was met with critical success and quickly garnered a loyal fanbase. The dramedy won an Emmy for outstanding choreography for scripted programming last year, and Levy was nominated for her titular role at the Golden Globes.
At the time of its cancelation, a Lionsgate spokesperson told PEOPLE that the studio was hoping to find a new home for the musical sitcom.
"In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following," they said in June.
Series creator Austin Winsberg tweeted at the time that he "[refused] to believe the show [was] dead," and called on fans to share their support. "I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else," he said.
The series left off with the season 2 finale, with Zoey and love interest Max (Astin) reunited — just as Max mysteriously got Zoey's powers to hear people's thoughts as songs.
Winsberg told Entertainment Weekly in May that the twist "[opened] up the possibilities for what can happen next, especially in terms of the relationship between Zoey and Max and the complications of that."
"By giving Max his own insight into Zoey's world, maybe the way that he views musical numbers and maybe his takeaway from those musical numbers could be different than hers, or maybe by him getting the powers he can then help Zoey with her emotional procedural stories in different ways," he continued. "There could be a fun role reversal for her too because she's always been the one who's had to figure it out so it's kind of nice to have her be the one who maybe has a deeper insight now."