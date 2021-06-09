Lionsgate is reportedly trying to shop the dramedy to other networks

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Canceled at NBC After 2 Seasons as Creator Asks Fans to Save the Show

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has taken its final bow.

PEOPLE can confirm that the NBC musical sitcom has been canceled after two seasons. The news comes less than a month after its season 2 finale aired.

The show - which starred Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Lauren Graham and Peter Gallagher (among others) - followed Zoey Clarke (Levy), a software developer who suddenly hears the innermost thoughts of people as elaborate musical numbers.

Last year, the dramedy won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, and Levy was nominated for her titular role at the Golden Globes.

While the show's fate was on the bubble at NBC, conversations were taking place between NBCUniversal and Lionsgate TV about the potential of moving the series to Peacock, according to Entertainment Weekly. A deal reportedly could not be reached.

That hasn't stopped Lionsgate from trying to find a new home for the show, a spokesman for the production company told PEOPLE in a statement.

"In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following," they said.

Series creator Austin Winsberg had similar sentiments, calling for fans to save the show on Twitter, Wednesday.

"Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead," he said. "There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible."

"I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else," he continued. "But the more fan support we can throw behind it - the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let's get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love."

He then tagged the series stars, telling them, "let's make some damn noise."

Levy, meanwhile, shared Deadline's report of the show's cancellation on her Instagram Story Wednesday, followed by a screen grab of someone's response joking that they'd buy the show.

"Thank you," she responded.

Winsberg previously told Deadline that he was "cautiously optimistic" about the show getting renewed for season 3.

In the season 2 finale, Zoey's love interest Max (Astin) reunited, just as Max mysteriously got Zoey's powers to hear people's thoughts as songs.