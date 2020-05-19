"I’m so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay," the actress wrote in a new essay

Zoey Deutch Says She Is 'Lucky to Be Healthy' After Month-Long Battle with Coronavirus

Zoey Deutch is speaking out about her experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Politician star, 25, opened up about her month-long battle and recovery from the respiratory virus in an essay for Vulture on Tuesday, detailing the "delirious" symptoms she experienced.

"I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it. People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew," she began. "I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known. I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to. I’m okay now. I’m so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay."

Revealing that she's been in quarantine since before stay-at-home orders were issued across the nation, Deutch wrote, "The reason I want to talk about it now is because it’s so important to wear masks."

The Buffaloed actress went to compare the "drastically different symptoms" she experienced to those of friends who were also diagnosed with the same disease.

"I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like I was losing my mind. It was different than the normal 'me feeling like I’m losing my mind.' One of my friends only lost taste and smell. One went to the hospital with the 'normal' symptoms, but another friend had absolutely no symptoms at all," she shared, adding that she "stayed inside for almost two months" and now will "very minimally go out" while wearing a mask.

"I hate to sound like I’m trying to be preachy, but it’s so important to wear a mask when you go out, even if you think you’re okay and think you don’t have it or think it’s allergies. You just don’t know if you have it or not," she explained.

"I am so lucky to be healthy, that I’m safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged. But not everyone shares that privilege — so we need to be extra careful for those who don’t by wearing masks."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic individuals can transmit the coronavirus to others before showing symptoms. As a cautionary measure, the agency recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 1,527,500 confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States and 91,100 deaths from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.