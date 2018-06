Zoey 101: Where Is the Cast 10 Years After the Show's End?

After playing Chase’s best friend Michael, Massey — the older brother of That’s So Raven‘s Kyle Massey — turned to music, releasing his latest hip-hop song “Bankhead Bounce Bank” in March.

In 2015, he reportedly got beaten up and pantsed by rapper Lil Twist while they were hanging out at his brother Kyle’s house. The next year, Massey, was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic violence after allegedly pushing his then-girlfriend, Shar Jackson’s daughter Cassalei. Massey and Cassalei share a daughter of their own, Mariah. Massey filed a temporary restraining order in July against Jackson when he claimed the Jackson star physically abused Mariah, then 2. A judge ordered Jackson to stay 50 yards away from the child, but Massey’s request for dismissal was granted in August.

He still embraces his child star past, though, regularly posting Zoey 101 throwbacks on his Instagram page.