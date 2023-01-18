The 'Zoey 101' Cast: Where Are They Now?

01 of 11 'Zoey 101' Gets a Reboot: 'Zoey 102!' Nickelodeon/Everett Zoey 101 was an instant hit when it premiered in 2005. The show followed the life of Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears) as she learned to navigate through typical teen drama after enrolling in Pacific Coast Academy, a previously all-boys boarding school. Zoey 101's fourth and final season aired in early 2008; in the years since, Nickelodeon has cut ties with controversial creator Dan Schneider and much of the cast has gone onto successful careers. Nickelodeon recently started production on Zoey 102, which will stream on Paramount+. The sequel will follow the Pacific Coast alumni as they reunite for a wedding. Spears will reprise her role as Zoey, and will be joined by original cast members Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barrett), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo). See where the stars are now ahead of the release.

03 of 11 Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky) Nickelodeon/Everett; Amy Sussman/Getty After starring as Zoey's nerdy best friend Quinn, Sanders went on to star as Camille in Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush and CBS's The Young and the Restless. Most recently, she performed in the 2020 horror film The Call. The self-proclaimed "multi-hyphenate of your dreams," according to her Instagram bio, Sanders also works as a yoga and meditation instructor, leading classes over Zoom. She is currently dating music producer Adam Johan and will reprise her role as Quinn in Zoey 102.

04 of 11 Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews) Nickelodeon/Everett; Kevin Winter/Getty Flynn played Zoey's male best friend who was secretly in love with her, and he will be returning in the role. Once his Nickelodeon days ended, Flynn continued his acting career, starring in Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood, Return of the Killer Shrews and The Last of Robin Hood. He has since moved on to producing, working with production company Donatello Arm. He married his long time partner Lyndsey Monconduit in March 2022.

05 of 11 Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese) Nickelodeon/Everett; Matthew Underwood/Instagram Underwood, who played Quinn's flirty rich boyfriend, stepped away from acting for nearly 10 years before returning in 2017 to work in a few TV movies, like The Golden Stars and The Magic Studio. He will return again for Zoey 102. He was arrested twice in 2012: first for possession of marijuana, and then six months later for violating his probation. The actor has been quiet on social media, posting on Instagram for the first time since 2020 to announce his return to Pacific Coast Academy and his Zoey 101 family.

06 of 11 Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez) Nickelodeon/Everett; Bruce Glikas/WireImage Though Justice won't be joining the upcoming film, the star's role as Zoey's new roommate in season two was a launching pad for a big career. She went on to star in her own Nickelodeon show Victorious, which produced icons like Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies, from 2010 to 2013. Following the end of the show, Justice moved onto the big screen, taking roles in Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List, The Outcasts and, most recently, the 2022 Netflix original film A Perfect Pairing. She also has released her own music as an independent artist, dropping a few singles including 2020's Treat Myself. Justice has been linked with TikToker Evan Berger after the two posted from RiSE festival together in October 2022.

07 of 11 Christopher Massey (Michael Barret) Nickelodeon/Everett; Vivien Killilea/Getty Following his work as Chase's funny roommate in Zoey 101, Christopher Massey stepped away from the limelight and focused on family. The older brother of Disney alum Kyle Massey, Christopher had a daughter, Mariah, with Cassie Jackson in 2015 and dated her until 2017. Massey was arrested for domestic violence in Las Vegas after allegedly pushing Jackson, but Jackson did not press charges. The Nickelodeon star then filed a restraining order against her mother, Shar Jackson, claiming she allegedly abused Mariah, but the case was dismissed a month later. He had two more children, Carter, 3, and Bella, 4, with Bria Miller, to whom he was engaged in 2020. He appeared in a few episodes of various TV shows including Switched at Birth in 2012 and All That in 2020. Massey is returning for Zoey 102.

08 of 11 Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks) Nickelodeon/Everett; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Though Butcher will not be reprising his role as Zoey's sweet younger brother in Zoey 102, Butcher had a few more brief stints in acting, including appearances in Avatar: The Last Airbender, King of the Hill and Destiny 7. Butcher transitioned into a career in music, releasing a few singles, most recently "Horses."

09 of 11 Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) Nickelodeon; Abby Wilde/Instagram Wilde had recurring appearances in the later seasons of Zoey 101 as an unpopular girl who annoys the main crew. She didn't stray far from her roots in Nickelodeon, appearing in a few episodes of iCarly and one episode of Sam & Cat. Wilde has since transitioned to a career on the stage, performing in various shows in N.Y.C. and will be rejoining her Zoey 101 cast for the new film.

10 of 11 Alexa Nikolas (Nicole Bristow) Nickelodeon; Alexa Nikolas/Instagram Nikolas, who played Zoey's ditzy, boy crazy best friend and roommate, left the show in 2006 after a rumored feud between her and Spears and will not be returning. She moved on to appear in episodes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Supernatural, Criminal Minds, Mad Men and The Walking Dead. Her last on-screen appearance was in 2013. Nikolas was married to Mike Milosh from 2012 to 2016; after their split, she accused him of sexually grooming and abusing her, which he has denied. She married Michael Gray in July 2021, and the two welcomed their daughter Nova in November 2020. The actress has been vocal about her negative experiences at Nickelodeon, alleging the network didn't protect her from showrunner Schneider's predatory behavior. She founded an organization, Eat Predators, in part to help protect children from dangerous work environments.